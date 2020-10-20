East Area to hold first ever LGBTQ+ Forum tomorrow evening

The Met's East Area Command is hosting its first ever LGBTQ+ forum tomorrow evening for members of the public from Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham. Photo: Havering Council Havering Council

The East Area is to run its first ever online LGBTQ+ forum tomorrow evening (Wednesday October 21) from 6pm.

Sergeant Jo Chandler says the tri-borough forum across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering has been set up with the aim of developing a better understanding of the issues facing the LGBTQ+ community.

You may also want to watch:

As she explains: “We ran a recent survey online and as part of that we asked if people would be interested in a forum and they were. I really hope that we can get as many members of the community to come online and talk. We have a practitioners forum already where professional bodies meet and the idea is that this forum will link into that.”

The overall ambition is that the forum will be “driven by the community”, but for now Sgt Chandler is happy to be setting up a grassroots space for the local community.

For an invite, email jo.chandler@met.police.uk.