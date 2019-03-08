Search

Barking and Dagenham council boss Darren Rodwell applauded for leadership at authority awards

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 November 2019

St George's Day celebrations in Barking Town Square. Council Leader Darren Rodwell welcoming the crowd.

St George's Day celebrations in Barking Town Square. Council Leader Darren Rodwell welcoming the crowd.

Archant

Council leader Darren Rodwell has won an award for leadership.

He was praised at the Councillor Awards in Westminster on Tuesday, November 6. The awards are run  by the Local Government Information Unit.

In a tweet, the LGiU said Cllr Rodwell was recognised for his "persistence and leadership", citing improvements to housing and the new Future Youth Zone in Dagenham.

He was chosen by a panel of judges, made up of senior councillors and officers, as well as others involved in local government.

Cllr Rodwell said in a tweet that it was a "team effort."

He told the Post he was pleased the council's work was being recognised, adding: "It doesn't mean we get everything right.

"[But] It doesn't stop me from doing the best we can."

He said he hoped to see through and grow projects that represent billions of pounds for the borough, like the film studios in Dagenham East and the proposals to move three wholesale markets to the area.

