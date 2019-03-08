Barking and Dagenham council boss Darren Rodwell applauded for leadership at authority awards

St George's Day celebrations in Barking Town Square. Council Leader Darren Rodwell welcoming the crowd. Archant

Council leader Darren Rodwell has won an award for leadership.

#CllrAwards19 judges were overawed by @CllrDRodwell @lbbdcouncil's evident passion for #localgov, which shone through in the nominations he received. He has inspired massive transformation in the borough and successfully remodeled the direction of the council. pic.twitter.com/M867y3VFA9 — LGiU (@LGiU) November 5, 2019

He was praised at the Councillor Awards in Westminster on Tuesday, November 6. The awards are run by the Local Government Information Unit.

In a tweet, the LGiU said Cllr Rodwell was recognised for his "persistence and leadership", citing improvements to housing and the new Future Youth Zone in Dagenham.

He was chosen by a panel of judges, made up of senior councillors and officers, as well as others involved in local government.

Cllr Rodwell said in a tweet that it was a "team effort."

He told the Post he was pleased the council's work was being recognised, adding: "It doesn't mean we get everything right.

"[But] It doesn't stop me from doing the best we can."

He said he hoped to see through and grow projects that represent billions of pounds for the borough, like the film studios in Dagenham East and the proposals to move three wholesale markets to the area.