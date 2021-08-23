Rights group criticises plan to extend Heathway anti-social behaviour order

Published: 12:58 PM August 23, 2021

Liberty has criticised the council's bid to extend a legal order banning anti-social behaviour in Heathway. - Credit: Ken Mears

A human rights group has criticised town hall plans to renew a legal order banning anti-social behaviour in Dagenham.

Barking and Dagenham Council launched an appeal for views from the public about extending a public space protection order (PSPO) on Wednesday, August 18.

The proposed order aims to curb urination, drinking alcohol, spitting, begging as well as groups causing a nuisance in Heathway and surrounding streets.

However, it has emerged Lara ten Caten - a solicitor from the campaign group Liberty - wrote to the council in July.

She warned Barking and Dagenham that the PSPO potentially interferes with people's right to human dignity and "adds nothing to the fight to alleviate poverty".

Ms ten Caten urged the council to publish evidence in support of its renewal bid, which the local authority has since done.

It shows there were 389 breaches of the Heathway PSPO from March 2018 to December 2020 and 19 seizures of alcohol. Ninety per cent of 190 respondents to a survey said they support the PSPO's extension.

Liberty claims a "blanket ban" on begging could have a "harmful and disproportionate effect on the most vulnerable people" in Heathway.

It points out Barking and Dagenham was the fifth most deprived local authority area in England in 2019, according to a government report.

Ms ten Caten argued a "significant" number of those begging in Heathway would do so because they are in "desperate need" of help.

The letter says such behaviour is the "inevitable consequence of poverty" and slapping fines on people who cannot afford to pay is "unreasonable".

A council spokesperson said: "We do not agree with Liberty’s assertion – people have a right to go about their daily business on our high streets.

"Anytime our officers come across beggars, we engage with them, referring them to relevant agencies for help to address any underlying issues."

He added the council is proposing to extend the order for 36 months after reviewing data and feedback from residents.

The Post understands the majority of people begging in Heathway receive council support.

PSPOs grant councils powers to deal with anti-social behaviour in a particular area; failing to comply with an order is an offence. They last for three years, after which they can be renewed.