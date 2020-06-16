Library services available online during lockdown

Search

PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 June 2020

Services at Dagenham Library and others in the borough are available online. Picture: Paul Bennett

Archant

Library services in the borough have moved online whilst they are closed during lockdown.

People can still use their library cards to access thousands of e-books, magazines, comics and audiobooks for all ages.

They can also start a course or learn computer skills and access films and music streaming services, as well as research materials, an online encyclopaedia, family history and more.

Those who have never visited their library or are not members can also sign up to use these resources.

Deputy leader and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement, Councillor Saima Ashraf, said: “Our libraries are such a great asset to our community.

“When they had to close due to the current pandemic, it was amazing to see how our library services made it possible for people to continue to access all the wonderful resources that are available to them.”

