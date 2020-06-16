Library services available online during lockdown
PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 June 2020
Archant
Library services in the borough have moved online whilst they are closed during lockdown.
People can still use their library cards to access thousands of e-books, magazines, comics and audiobooks for all ages.
You may also want to watch:
They can also start a course or learn computer skills and access films and music streaming services, as well as research materials, an online encyclopaedia, family history and more.
Those who have never visited their library or are not members can also sign up to use these resources.
Deputy leader and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement, Councillor Saima Ashraf, said: “Our libraries are such a great asset to our community.
“When they had to close due to the current pandemic, it was amazing to see how our library services made it possible for people to continue to access all the wonderful resources that are available to them.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.