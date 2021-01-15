Appeal to find witness who comforted woman hit by a car in Barking
An appeal has been launched to find a witness who held the hand of a woman who died after a collision.
Detectives from the Met’s serious collision investigation unit are hoping to speak to the witness who comforted the injured woman who was hit by a car outside Lidl's in Ripple Road, Barking.
Police were called just after 5pm on Tuesday, December 15 to reports of the collision. The car stopped at the scene.
The 60-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she sadly died six days later. There have been no arrests.
As part of the investigation, police are trying to trace a woman who was at the scene and held the victim’s hand.
Detective Sergeant Eddie Coleman said: "I am sure that the actions of this witness will provide comfort to the victim’s family.
"It’s really important that we speak to this woman as part of our ongoing investigation. If this was you, or you know who she is, please get in touch with us as soon as possible."
Anyone with information or who may have captured the collision on dashcam or other media devices is asked to contact the witness appeal line on 020 8597 4874.
You can also call 101 or tweet @MetCC.