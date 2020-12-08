Church opens ‘Grotto of Hope’ in Dagenham to offer support over Christmas
A “Grotto of Hope” has been opened to help anyone feeling lonely, isolated or in need of a chat this Christmas.
The grotto run by LifeLine Church is at Andrew’s Corner in Dagenham where the colourful lights of a Christmas tree of hope were switched on on Monday, December 7.
The tree was was put up following a crowdfunding bid, matchfunded by the town hall, which reached its target within two weeks.
It forms part of LifeLine Church’s #HopeThisChristmas campaign which includes online and offline activities and performances throughout the festive season.
LifeLine Church senior leader, John Singleton, said: “Lockdown, shielding and the need for families and friends to socially distance has had an impact on us all.
“But we’ve seen some amazing ways that communities and neighbours have looked out for one another over Covid.
“This message of belonging has worked out, over many years, through the church community and all the associated projects, charities and activities.
“We continue to pursue an agenda to create communities where people can flourish and that’s why we see the importance of spreading this message that there’s #HopeThisChristmas.”
The drive is inspired by a message that no matter how dark it seems, there is light and hope in Jesus.
The switching on of the Christmas tree, which was live streamed and compered by businessman Mark Baiden, saw poet Charlotte Tizzard perform as well as O Holy Night sung by Heather Ratnarajah.
A Song of Hope, written by Peter Simmons, was performed by church members.
Campaign organiser, Sally Dixon, said: “Having been involved through BD Can, providing essential services such as shopping and getting people’s prescriptions during the first lockdown, we could see how difficult this period of time was for some people.
“Many people came and volunteered and so we started to deliver meals for people who were struggling. We also started to phone others who wouldn’t otherwise be speaking to anyone for days or weeks at a time.
“This Christmas we’ll be around during the next couple of weeks at the Grotto of Hope to talk to anyone who needs some support – or just a friendly chat as we start this Christmas period.”
For more visit lifelinechurch.co.uk/hope