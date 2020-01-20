Search

Dagenham cinema hosts Star Wars-inspired lightsaber display

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 January 2020

Silver Sabres put on a display for Star Wars fans at Vue Dagenham. Picture: Vue

Silver Sabres put on a display for Star Wars fans at Vue Dagenham. Picture: Vue

Vue

Forget going to a galaxy far, far away to watch a lightsaber battle.

The lightsaber duel at Vue Dagenham. Picture: VueThe lightsaber duel at Vue Dagenham. Picture: Vue

Star Wars fans were able to experience a duel up close when LED combat academy Silver Sabres put on a display at Vue Dagenham.

The dramatic fight took place at the Dagenham Leisure Park cinema on Thursday, January 16 after a screening of the latest film in the popular series, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Vue Dagenham's general manager, Owain Evans said: "We were really excited to have the sabre academy come in to visit for this exclusive event.

The lightsaber duel at Vue Dagenham. Picture: VueThe lightsaber duel at Vue Dagenham. Picture: Vue

"As well as watching the film, customers of all ages were be able to watch a battle like Rey and Kylo Ren."

For any aspiring Jedis inspired to learn how to use a lightsaber, Silver Sabres holds weekly classes at East Ham leisure centre. To find out more, visit silver-sabres.com

Plans to build 79 homes on site of Barking supermarket

The Iceland store in Barking. Picture: Sophie Cox

Latest stage of Barking Riverside development is complete

The Verde development, part of Barking Riverside. Picture: Bellway

Fire at Dagenham industrial estate under investigation

An investigation is underway following a fire at workshops at an industrial estate in Kemp Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Dagenham church helping people live well on a budget

London Riverside Church in Dagenham is partnering with Christians Against Poverty to help people live well on a budget. Picture: Christians Against Poverty.

Boss warned of health and safety 'failings' before worker crushed to death at Barking industrial estate, court hears

Han Rao outside Barkingside Magistrates' Court at a previous hearing. Picture: Jon King

