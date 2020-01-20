Dagenham cinema hosts Star Wars-inspired lightsaber display
PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 January 2020
Vue
Forget going to a galaxy far, far away to watch a lightsaber battle.
Star Wars fans were able to experience a duel up close when LED combat academy Silver Sabres put on a display at Vue Dagenham.
The dramatic fight took place at the Dagenham Leisure Park cinema on Thursday, January 16 after a screening of the latest film in the popular series, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Vue Dagenham's general manager, Owain Evans said: "We were really excited to have the sabre academy come in to visit for this exclusive event.
"As well as watching the film, customers of all ages were be able to watch a battle like Rey and Kylo Ren."
For any aspiring Jedis inspired to learn how to use a lightsaber, Silver Sabres holds weekly classes at East Ham leisure centre. To find out more, visit silver-sabres.com