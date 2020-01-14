May the force be with you: Lightsaber battle to take place at Dagenham cinema
PUBLISHED: 10:00 14 January 2020
Lightsaber battles have been wowing Star Wars fans for more than 40 years - and now there is a chance to see one up close.
Members of combat academy Silver Sabres are set to demonstrate their skills with a special display at Vue Dagenham on Thursday, January 16.
The visit to the Dagenham Leisure Park cinema is to mark the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - concluding the story that began in the original Star Wars film back in 1977.
Vue Dagenham's general manager, Owain Evans said: "We're really excited to have the sabre academy coming to visit for this exclusive event.
"As well as watching the film, customers of all ages will be able to watch a battle like Rey and Kylo Ren."
The lightsaber display will be taking place between 7pm and 9pm on Thursday.