May the force be with you: Lightsaber battle to take place at Dagenham cinema

PUBLISHED: 10:00 14 January 2020

Lightsabers feature in the popular film franchise. Picture: Ian West/PA

Lightsabers feature in the popular film franchise. Picture: Ian West/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Lightsaber battles have been wowing Star Wars fans for more than 40 years - and now there is a chance to see one up close.

Members of combat academy Silver Sabres are set to demonstrate their skills with a special display at Vue Dagenham on Thursday, January 16.

The visit to the Dagenham Leisure Park cinema is to mark the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - concluding the story that began in the original Star Wars film back in 1977.

Vue Dagenham's general manager, Owain Evans said: "We're really excited to have the sabre academy coming to visit for this exclusive event.

"As well as watching the film, customers of all ages will be able to watch a battle like Rey and Kylo Ren."

The lightsaber display will be taking place between 7pm and 9pm on Thursday.

