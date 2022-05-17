Barking's Jazz East Jubilee announces line-up for ruins festival

Snowboy and The Latin Section will be headlining the festival - Credit: Carl Hyde

A free, open-air family music festival coming to Barking and Dagenham next month has announced its jazz line-up.

Barking's Jazz East Jubilee is being held to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on June 4, with bands such as Brass Bottom Boys, the Sultan Stevenson Trio and Cong-Fusion set to perform at the event.

The evening will end with the headline act, Snowboy and The Latin Section, which the organisers say are Europe's leading Afro-Cuban jazz group.

Performers - who all have links to east London or Essex - will play from 3pm to 8pm in the ruins of Barking Abbey.

The festival will be held at the ruins of Barking Abbey - Credit: Paul Bennett

It is being organised by The London East Jazz Network, which says it wants to bring jazz's art, culture, and music to east London, Essex and beyond,

Jazz East Jubilee's director, Mark Kass, said Barking Abbey is the perfect place for the festival.

"East London's jazz heritage is unbeatable with the likes of Ronnie Scott, John Dankworth, Dagenham-boy Dudley Moore and others all born or bred on this, the right-side of London and at Jazz East Jubilee," he said.

"We're going to show the world just how cool we are around here, as we showcase 70 years of incredible world-class jazz in the stunning ruins of Barking Abbey."

Mark added: "Her Majesty's amazing 70-year reign has seen incredible transformation across all forms of jazz music and her 70-year rule sees just how the evolution and influence of jazz has moved from its roots in the USA, through swing and traditional jazz, bebop, fusion, jazz funk right up to today's contemporary Afrobeat and hip hop styles."

He promised both the long-term jazz lover and those listening for the first time that it's "not just a festival, it's a right royal celebration".

This festival is part of a series of events taking place across Barking and Dagenham in the sunny months, coined the Summer of Festivals.

It also includes Barking Folk Festival on June 3, the One Borough Festival on July 23 and the Steam and Cider Fair on September 10.

Jazz East Jubilee is scheduled as part of the borough's Platinum Jubilee Weekender events on the bank holiday.

Archant is also marking the historic jubilee with a special souvenir magazine. To find out more and order online, go to www.gblshop.co.uk/jubilee