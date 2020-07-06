Council leader visits site of affordable home development in Barking

McLaren Construction's regional managing director Darren Gill, executive director Kim Bromley-Derry, Barking and Dagenham Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell and Be First's construction director Tom Mather at the Linton Road site. Picture: Andrew Baker Andrew Baker

The site of a former office block in Barking is being transformed into 169 “affordable” homes.

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell visited the Linton Road development, being built by McLaren Construction for the council’s housebuilding arm Be First, to see how work is progressing.

He said: “It’s great to see Be First get this new development in the heart of Barking underway.

“It will help Barking town centre recover from the Covid-19 crisis, with new affordable homes bringing people into the town centre on the site where there was formerly an empty office block.”

Tom Mather, Be First’s construction director, added: “This new development is part of a wider story of Be First accelerating affordable house building for local people.

“I am particularly pleased we are using offsite technology, with pre-cast panels meaning the project is delivered quickly, safely and with less environmental impact.”