‘No respect’: Revellers flout lockdown rules to attend party in Barking

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 June 2020

Up to 30 people were seen at a party in Linton Road, Barking which started on Saturday night and carried on until Sunday afternoon according to neighbours. Picture: Submitted

Up to 30 people were seen at a party in Linton Road, Barking which started on Saturday night and carried on until Sunday afternoon according to neighbours. Picture: Submitted

Archant

At least 30 people flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by attending an all night party at the weekend.

Police outside the property in Linton Road, Barking. Picture: SubmittedPolice outside the property in Linton Road, Barking. Picture: Submitted

A DJ set was reported to have been part of the rave which kept neighbours awake in homes surrounding the property in Linton Road, Barking from about 10pm on Saturday, May 30 to the following afternoon.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “It was very frustrating. It was just so loud. We didn’t get a restful night at all.

“There were so many people so close to each other, outside government guidelines.”

Under current lockdown restrictions, you are allowed to spend time outdoors – including in private gardens and other outdoor spaces – in groups of up to six people from different households following the two metre social distancing rule.

But video footage of the party shows a crowd of between 20 to 30 revellers mingling and dancing together in the back yard of the building where the borough’s drug and alcohol treatment service used to be based.

The property is now owned by Healthlink Investments Ltd.

Neighbours were first alerted to the revels when they heard a low bass rumbling, looking outside to see what appeared to be a DJ set with “festival style banners”.

The police were called on 101 just after midnight and a report of anti-social behaviour was made online in the hope they could put a quick end to it.

It was also reported to police online as a possible breach of Covid-19 measures.

The music was blaring out through the night until police arrived at about 8am when it was turned down.

However, according to the neighbours, the volume was ramped back up once officers left and the party carried on until about 2pm.

One woman, who moved into her flat with her partner three weeks ago, said: “Thank goodness neither of us had work on Sunday.”

Her partner said: “There was no social distancing, no regard for the global pandemic and no respect for other Barking residents. Why have these people no respect for other residents’ welfare and our NHS?”

A Met spokesperson confirmed that police were called to a house party and there were no arrests made or fines issued.

Healthlink Investments could not be reached for comment.

