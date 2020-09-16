Chadwell Heath festival includes outdoor dance, films and origami sculpture

A month-long festival is being staged with outdoor dance, origami sculptures and online radio plays.

The Lets Instil Support To Everyone Now (LISTEN) event kicks off with the film (Not) In Your Back Garden.

Artistic director, Nikki Watson, said: “LISTEN was brought to us from our community and participants. They came up with this beautiful idea that we should encourage a time to come together.

“After the strangest summer, we wanted to bring something back to Chadwell Heath to give a space to celebrate our community.”

Organised by Green Shoes Arts, the festival ends with three pop-up performances in secret locations.

However, given current restriction, organisers are asking people in high-rise buildings to watch the performances from the comfort of their balconies and windows.

The festival runs from September 20 to October 18. For more visit greenshoesarts.com/listen-festival