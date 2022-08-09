Liz Truss visits Dagenham youth centre on Tory leadership campaign trail

Liz Truss plays table tennis with a youngster during a visit to Future Youth Zone in Dagenham - Credit: PA

Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss paid a visit to a Dagenham youth centre on her campaign trail.

The foreign secretary, who is battling with former chancellor Rishi Sunak to take the party's helm and become the next prime minister, went to Future Youth Zone on Monday (August 8).

While there, she tried her hand at activities including pool and table tennis.

Ms Truss was accompanied by Chingford and Woodford Green MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith.

She used the visit to reiterate her commitment for police forces to “get back to basics and spend their time making streets safer”.

Ms Truss would deliver on the Conservative manifesto commitment to recruit 20,000 additional police officers, and would ensure they focus on frontline policing and not be “overly burdened by form filling”, her campaign said.

Rival candidate Mr Sunak has also pledged to expand police powers to tackle anti-social behaviour and crack down on graffiti and littering.

Reporting by Press Association.



