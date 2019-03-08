New book highlights Barking and Dagenham church partnership's impact in the community

The front cover of 'Jesus in Town - How local churches partnered to bring Jesus to their community' by Barking resident Elizabeth Mednick, which has been published by Instant Apostle. Picture: Instant Apostle Archant

A Barking and Dagenham resident has published a book detailing the profound impact that a partnership of churches in the borough is having in the community.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barking Churches United are involved in various social action projects, including a night shelter for homeless people in church premises, an information and counselling centre in Vicarage Field Shopping Centre, a children's club and a music academy for all ages.

The recently-published Jesus in Town by Elizabeth Mednick is an account of how the global, mission-focussed unity movement is being expressed in east London.

Churches in Barking and Dagenham came together, first in prayer and then in practical action, to serve the community, by identifying where there were needs.

You may also want to watch:

They then began working as one to meet those needs, providing services the council recognise as filling a vital gap.

Mednick said: "I wrote this book because it seemed like an unprecedented and very special time and had to be recorded.

"The book is primarily for Christians in other towns, to inspire them to try similar ventures for God.

"The reader will also be challenged and surprised at the way God "joined the dots" in order to bring His people together to achieve His purposes.

"Jesus told us to go out into the world, not to stay in our churches and expect the world to come looking for us."