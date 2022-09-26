News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Local Council

'Not good': Council predicts £16m budget overspend

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 2:33 PM September 26, 2022
Barking Town Hall

Cabinet members were updated on the council's budget position - Credit: Ken Mears

Barking and Dagenham Council is forecasting it will overspend by more than £16million in this financial year.

The authority's budget for 2022-23 was discussed at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday (September 20).

A council report said the forecasted outturn position for its general fund at the end of the financial year is £199.3m - £16.3m higher than the £183m budget.

The document described the predicted level of overspend as "significant", adding: "It is driven by significant cost pressures such as the potential local government pay award and the increasing costs of social care."

According to the authority, there are rising pressures borne from inflation and that some of the extra pressures have been driven by the Covid pandemic.

"As time has passed, some of the additional costs have now become the
“new normal” and it is becoming increasingly hard to draw a sharp distinction between Covid costs and business as usual," the report said.

Cllr Maureen Worby presented the report on behalf of Dominic Twomey, cabinet member for finance.

She told the meeting: "It's not a very good story at this present point in time. I think we do need to acknowledge the pressure on all of our departments around spending.

Most Read

  1. 1 Boy killed in Dagenham collision had 'heart of gold', family says
  2. 2 Dagenham resident dedicates new pond in his back-garden to the Queen
  3. 3 Ex-Met officer in east London barred from policing after assault in Romford
  1. 4 Teenage moped rider dies after Dagenham collision
  2. 5 Chocolates sold at Tesco stores recalled after health risk discovered
  3. 6 'Not good': Council predicts £16m budget overspend
  4. 7 'Significant' fire destroys units at industrial estate
  5. 8 When is the deadline to deposit paper £20 and £50 bank notes?
  6. 9 Boy, 15, remains in life threatening condition after Dagenham stabbing
  7. 10 Services held in Barking to celebrate the Queen

"We'll have to keep on top of it month-by-month."

Cllr Maureen Worby

Cllr Maureen Worby - Credit: Andreas Grieger

But Philip Gregory, strategic director for finance and investment, said some other councils are "in more perilous positions" than Barking and Dagenham.

He also vowed the council will "narrow down" the forecast during the course of the year.

Mr Gregory told councillors: "It's really a flag to say we need to start taking action now to control costs."

The report said the forecasted overspend can be fully met from the council's budget support reserve.

But it added: "However, this would reduce the council’s ability to absorb further financial risks or support new investment in transformation in future years."

The council has also reduced its housing revenue account (HRA) capital programme budget by £4.4m for 2022-23.

This takes into account "increased cost pressures in repairs", according to the report.

Cabinet members approved the amended HRA budget and noted the revenue outturn forecast for 2022-23.

Barking and Dagenham Council
Barking and Dagenham News

Don't Miss

Woman missing from Highgate since August 2021

London Live News

£20,000 reward offered for help finding missing woman’s remains

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The hearing was held at the Empress State Building, in Earl's Court

Police officer sacked after accruing more than £29k in fraudulent expenses

Josh Mellor Local Democracy Reporter

person
A new primary school and flats could be built on this site in Chequers Lane, Dagenham

Planning and Development

New primary school and flats approved for ex-Ford car park

Ruby Gregory, LDRS

Logo Icon
avani headteacher close-up

Barking and Dagenham Council | News

Teacher who starred in TV documentary made head of Dagenham school

Tara Mewawalla

Author Picture Icon