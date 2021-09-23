Barking and Dagenham Council chief executive to depart
- Credit: Sophie Cox
Barking and Dagenham Council chief executive Chris Naylor will depart at the end of the year.
After nearly seven years, Mr Naylor will step down at Christmas to join public service consultancy firm Inner Circle Consulting, the town hall has announced.
The council says it marks the end of a "remarkable chapter” for the borough and the start of the next stage of its “ambitious journey” as a local authority.
Leader of the council Darren Rodwell said: “We have already secured brand new film studios, the three markets of London and new opportunities for growth thanks to our own development company, Be First.
“This is on top of a modern university CULondon, UCL Pearl research laboratory and, more recently, the Thames Freeport.
“Chris has played a vital role in helping us grow as an organisation.
“We wish him all the very best with his new role delivering innovative public service transformation for leaders and their communities across the UK.”
The council said it will confirm interim leadership arrangements in the coming days, before starting the recruitment process for its new chief executive next summer.
It did not respond to a request for comment from Mr Naylor.
