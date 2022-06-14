Council sets up charter in support of unpaid carers

Barking and Dagenham Council has launched a charter in support of unpaid carers.

The authority said there are around 23,000 informal carers in the borough and many of them are unknown to support services.

The council said its carers charter, launched to coincide with Carers Week, supports the contribution of unpaid carers to health and social care services.

Cllr Maureen Worby, cabinet member for adult social care and health integration, said: “I want to thank all our unpaid carers in the community for the amazing job that they do.

"Unpaid carers make a valuable contribution to supporting our wider community and some of our most vulnerable residents and that’s why the launch of the carers charter is so important.

“Although many carers feel pride and satisfaction in their caring role, caring can have an impact on their own health, employment and lives outside caring and they may need support with their physical and mental health and wellbeing. They may also need support financially.

"The carers charter will ensure that our carers are getting the right help and accessing the services they need but also to acknowledge the important work they do.”

According to the council, the charter brings together the vision and commitment of it and its partners to support carers of all ages and ensuring they have access to the support they need in their caring role.

A spokesperson added: "The charter is the latest version of the carers strategy and an excellent example of joint working between the council, carers and partners across health, community, the voluntary sector and the wider community."

It was co-created through a three-phase consultation, which involved focus groups and workshops with carers.

The charter covers all age groups and will be delivered through an agreed action plan with council partners, the authority added.

To find out more about the charter and how unpaid carers can access help and support, visit: lbbd.gov.uk/looking-after-someone.