News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Local Council

Watchdog upholds 90pc of complaints against council, figures show

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 10:30 AM August 3, 2021   
Barking Town Hall

Barking and Dagenham is on track to hit 500 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 in the next few days, according to the council. - Credit: Ken Mears

The majority of official complaints made against Barking and Dagenham Council and investigated by a watchdog were upheld last year.

Barking and Dagenham Council was found to not have reached an expected standard in 92pc of the dozen investigations carried out by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) in 2020-21.

The figure compares to an average of 72pc for similar local authorities, according to the LGSCO.

In every case the LGSCO was satisfied the town hall had successfully put its recommendations into practice following investigation.

A council spokesperson said: "It is disappointing more local settlements were not achieved in 2020/21, but it is worth noting the 92pc upheld rate is based on the outcome of 12 formal investigations compared to 27 for Haringey.

You may also want to watch:

"The table showing the number of complaints upheld has Barking and Dagenham at number 23 out of all 32 London boroughs."

There were not any cases where Barking and Dagenham Council provided a "satisfactory" remedy before the 12 complaints reached the ombudsman, according to the LGSCO.

Most Read

  1. 1 Marvel movie blockbuster Black Widow filmed in Dagenham
  2. 2 Man in hospital after being found with facial injuries in Dagenham
  3. 3 Storage building next to disused Dagenham pub destroyed by fire
  1. 4 Dagenham man sentenced after flying kick at cop during Black Lives Matter demo
  2. 5 Guilty: Who was jailed across east London in July?
  3. 6 Tube strike suspended to allow for further talks
  4. 7 Dagenham pastry chef wins patisserie award
  5. 8 Dagenham author pens novel to mark centenary of Becontree Estate
  6. 9 Man, 19, stabbed in thigh in Dagenham
  7. 10 Teenage pedestrian in hospital after Dagenham crash

This compares to an average of 12pc in similar authorities.

One investigation found the council took too long to carry out a review into a woman's temporary accommodation and delayed its response to her complaint.

This caused "avoidable distress and uncertainty", according to the LGSCO. The council apologised to the woman and made a pay out over what the ombudsman described as an injustice.

The local authority's spokesperson said during 2020-21 a total of 122 complaints were escalated to the ombudsman out of 2,962 made to the council.

A total of 157 were reviewed at a less significant, second stage.

"Importantly, a percentage of the 122 complaints bypassed the council and approached the [ombudsman] first, but the majority of the remaining 110 were closed without the need for further investigation," the spokesperson said.  

At the end of March last year the LGSCO temporarily stopped its casework to allow authorities to focus on frontline services in the first wave of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Casework restarted in late June 2020, after a three month pause.

Barking and Dagenham Council
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Barking Riverside Uber Boat by Thames Clipper Pier CGI

Travel

Work to begin on river bus pier at Barking Riverside

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
neighbours unblock a drain in a flooded road

Flooding

Man praises community spirit after flood threatens homes in Dagenham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Met Police officers have charged a Dagenham man with murder

Barkingside Magistrates Court

Man charged with murder after fatal Dagenham assault

Michael Adkins

Author Picture Icon
Aldi employee Aneta Tipping has celebrated her 25-year work anniversary.

Manager celebrates 25 years working for supermarket

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon