New community food club set to open in Barking and Dagenham
- Credit: Ken Mears
A service providing discounted food, advice and support to people in need across Barking and Dagenham is set to expand.
Community food clubs, a partnership between Barking and Dagenham Council and the voluntary sector, provide members with access to up to £20 worth of shopping at a cost of £3.50 per visit.
They can also get advice and support with finance, health, training and skills to get into work.
A total of 1,139 residents have so far joined one of five clubs, with a sixth due to open this month.
With help from the clubs, people have reduced their overall debts by £78,017 and saved a total of £170,869.50, the council says.
Cllr Sade Bright, cabinet member for employment, skills and aspiration, said the clubs “help residents to help themselves.”
You may also want to watch:
She said: “Those using the club do not have to travel far from their home to meet others and, most importantly, get help and advice on a range of issues."
Visit www.lbbd.gov.uk/community-food-clubs to find out more.
