New community food club set to open in Barking and Dagenham

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:21 PM September 16, 2021   
A community food club has opened at the William Bellamy Children's Centre

The borough's first community food club opened at the William Bellamy Children's Centre in October 2018. - Credit: Ken Mears

A service providing discounted food, advice and support to people in need across Barking and Dagenham is set to expand.

Community food clubs, a partnership between Barking and Dagenham Council and the voluntary sector, provide members with access to up to £20 worth of shopping at a cost of £3.50 per visit.

They can also get advice and support with finance, health, training and skills to get into work.

A total of 1,139 residents have so far joined one of five clubs, with a sixth due to open this month.

With help from the clubs, people have reduced their overall debts by £78,017 and saved a total of £170,869.50, the council says.

Cllr Sade Bright, cabinet member for employment, skills and aspiration, said the clubs “help residents to help themselves.”

She said: “Those using the club do not have to travel far from their home to meet others and, most importantly, get help and advice on a range of issues."

Visit www.lbbd.gov.uk/community-food-clubs to find out more.

