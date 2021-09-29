Campaigners garner hundreds of signatures against CPZ

Published: 11:49 AM September 29, 2021

Residents of Dagenham Village met with Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas on Church Street with a petition against the CPZ. - Credit: Office of Jon Cruddas

A petition against parking restrictions in an area of Dagenham has racked up hundreds of signatures.

Barking and Dagenham Council plans to introduce a controlled parking zone (CPZ) into Dagenham Village as part of its green agenda, which is in "everyone's interest".

It says the CPZ will improve access and noted it drew up the plans based on advice from the London Fire Brigade.

The CPZ is "unlikely to go live until December" and specific streets to be affected will be confirmed at a later date, it said.

Residents met with Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas on Church Street to hand over their petition, which has almost 400 signatures.

One resident, who would like to remain anonymous, said: “I live in a road that has been highlighted as a problem, but in 30 years I have not seen any circumstances when a fire engine would not be able to get through.

“It is a bit tighter at night and on a Sunday, but that is when the CPZ does not apply."

Concerns have also been raised about the permit system, which requires drivers to register by phone for a free 30 minutes of parking or risk getting a ticket.

Shopkeeper Raj, who only wanted to use his first name, said: “People are not going to fiddle about on the phone for five minutes before nipping in to buy a loaf of bread. If people start getting parking tickets along here, the shops will end up closing down.”

Jim, who also wanted to only go by his first name, said he feels “totally ignored”.

However, a council spokesperson highlighted similar schemes in other boroughs.

They said the initiative will improve road safety, make it easier for emergency vehicles and is part of tackling the climate emergency.

There has been "comprehensive" consultation, they said, and the move is in line with its parking policy.

"The council will continue to follow the policies it has set out and will remain flexible about how we consult and implement local parking schemes," they said.

"The council will also be undertaking a review of the permit scheme which will take into account the feedback which has been provided by residents who have responded to the parking zone consultation.”

Mr Cruddas said he has received hundreds of emails about the CPZ: “There is clearly a strength of feeling in the community that the council aren’t listening."

He said he will raise the issue with the chief executive and leader of the council.

