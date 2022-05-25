Tossed cigarette in Chadwell Heath costs Beckton man almost £400
- Credit: PA
A tossed cigarette in Chadwell Heath has cost a Beckton man hundreds of pounds after being found guilty in court.
The driver of a Volkswagen Sharan was spotted discarding a cigarette on Station Road by a Barking and Dagenham Council enforcement officer on April 27 last year.
Blerim Ademai of Bradymead Road, the driver, was issued with a £150 fixed penalty notice but failed to pay and was taken to court.
Mr Ademai pleaded not guilty at Barkingside Magistrates' Court earlier this month, however was found guilty after trial.
The council says he was ordered to stump up a total of £384 - including a £150 fine, costs of £200 and a £34 victim surcharge - which must be paid by the end of this month.
Cllr Syed Ghani, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "It’s simple really: respect our borough.
"We won’t stand for anyone who litters on our streets.
"I hope this person has learnt their lesson and will use litter bins or take rubbish home with them in future."