News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Local Council

Tossed cigarette in Chadwell Heath costs Beckton man almost £400

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:25 PM May 25, 2022
Cab driver caught smoking in his car

A Newham driver was found guilty in court of discarding a cigarette on a road in Barking and Dagenham - Credit: PA

A tossed cigarette in Chadwell Heath has cost a Beckton man hundreds of pounds after being found guilty in court.

The driver of a Volkswagen Sharan was spotted discarding a cigarette on Station Road by a Barking and Dagenham Council enforcement officer on April 27 last year.

Blerim Ademai of Bradymead Road, the driver, was issued with a £150 fixed penalty notice but failed to pay and was taken to court.

Mr Ademai pleaded not guilty at Barkingside Magistrates' Court earlier this month, however was found guilty after trial.

The council says he was ordered to stump up a total of £384 - including a £150 fine, costs of £200 and a £34 victim surcharge - which must be paid by the end of this month.

Cllr Syed Ghani, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "It’s simple really: respect our borough.

"We won’t stand for anyone who litters on our streets.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ilford man has van crushed, given curfew for Barking and Dagenham fly-tips
  2. 2 Dagenham man jailed for 12 years for punching to death Marius Lakavicius
  3. 3 Dagenham man fined within hours of fly-tipping at bus stop
  1. 4 Company fined in court over builder's skips in Dagenham and Chadwell Heath
  2. 5 Barking BikeFest comes to town
  3. 6 5 of the best things to do with kids in east London
  4. 7 VOTE: Which east London fish and chip shop is your favourite?
  5. 8 Elizabeth Line opens: Londoners enjoy first day of service
  6. 9 'Beautiful skin and incredible smile': What happened when the Queen visited a Dagenham school
  7. 10 West Ham's Kurt Zouma admits to kicking and slapping his cat

"I hope this person has learnt their lesson and will use litter bins or take rubbish home with them in future."

London Live News
Barking and Dagenham Council
Chadwell Heath News
Barking and Dagenham News
Newham News

Don't Miss

Chelmsford Crown Court. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

London Live News

Dagenham and West Ham accused in court after drugs raids

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Ducks on the A13 this morning

London Live News

Savvy driver saves ducks who had strayed onto the A13

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail pro

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast: Where and when is it happening?

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a flat in Barking

London Live News

40 firefighters tackle Anchor Close blaze

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon