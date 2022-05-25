Builder’s skips left on roads in Dagenham and Chadwell Heath ended up costing a company almost £1,000.

Barking and Dagenham Council says Essex Services Ltd fined £100 on August 12, 2020 for putting a skip in Woodward Road, Dagenham without the necessary permission.

The fixed penalty notice needed to be paid within 14 days but the company didn’t stump up, so were notified the council would be taking them to court.

In the meantime, the council became aware on February 11, 2021 that the same company had also put a skip on Kenneth Road, Chadwell Heath without permission.

Council officers visited a few days later and confirmed it was still there, so that breach was recorded.

The case was heard at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court earlier this month and the company was found guilty in their absence.

Essex Services Ltd was ordered to pay a total of £940, including £500 in costs to the council, £200 fines for each offence and a victim surcharge of £40.

Cllr Syed Ghani, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "All businesses operating in the borough must play by the same rules, you cannot opt out – it’s not fair on those who do things properly."