The junction of Ripple Road and Renwick Road in Barking, near where the skips were left - Credit: Google

A Wanstead-based construction company was ordered to pay more than £4,000 for illegally leaving skips by the side of a road in Barking.

Barking and Dagenham Council says C C Construction (London) Ltd was found to have committed 20 offences between October 2019 and January 2020.

Enforcement officers received complaints about a number of skips being abandoned by the junction of Ripple Road and Renwick Road.

Despite warnings about not having the required permission, the business failed to remove the waste containers, according to the council.

It is illegal to deposit a builder’s skip on a public highway without permission under section 139 of the Highways Act 1980.

After pleading guilty at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court earlier this month, the company was fined £3,000 plus a victim surcharge of £181 and ordered to pay costs of £1,138.50 to the council.

The town hall also seized and disposed of five skips.

Cllr Syed Ghani, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "This is another example of a business that thinks it operates outside of the law and can ignore our enforcement officers."