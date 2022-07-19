Council plans to consult on more controlled parking zones

Cllr Darren Rodwell said the council had adapted its controlled parking zone initiative - Credit: Michael Cox

The delivery of the second phase of controlled parking zones in Barking and Dagenham will start next year, cabinet members have agreed.

The scheme is set to be extended to Becontree, Parsloes, Heath, Eastbrook, Valence and Whalebone wards, according to a report.

Controls to parking are planned around another 10 schools, it said.

CPZs were approved by the authority in July 2018 and there have been 17 introduced so far.

The council report said benefits from the first phase included improved parking access, road safety and air quality.

But the authority admitted in the document that the impact of the scheme should be "more specifically" measured.

Consultation on this second phase is planned to start next spring.

The council is set to implement some changes following feedback to the scheme so far.

Cllr Syed Ghani, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said these included a reduction in the cost of permits for school workers and council staff.

These will fall from £336 per year to up to £160 per year, with a £75 diesel surcharge on top.

The report said some schools commented that charges for permits had initially been "too high".

Council leader Darren Rodwell told the Post in May that CPZs would be continuing.

He told cabinet members the initiative was not something the council profited from and enabled it to bring back lollipop people.

"This is probably the most difficult thing we've had to implement across this borough in all the time I have been politically active and the abuse we get for it is quite astounding.

"We have listened, we have adapted the scheme and we are going to roll out more because we know that's what people really want."

Recommendations were agreed by cabinet, including "enhanced" consultation arrangements and the introduction of a specific permit for residents parking across their dropped kerb in a CPZ.