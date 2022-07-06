Council clears illegal encampment under Ripple Road flyover
- Credit: LBBD
The council has acted on residents' concerns by clearing an illegal encampment under the Ripple Road flyover.
In a joint operation with police, council workers attended the encampment on June 30 in the hope of engaging with a number of rough sleepers who had been congregating there for many months.
Members from the outreach team were on hand to help direct those who were receptive to support to the relevant services.
Once the area had been cleared, the street cleansing team removed all the rubbish.
The clearing of the encampment was met with relief by around 30 residents who were walking their children to school while the operation was ongoing.
When thanking the council, one resident described the situation as "absolutely awful".
Cllr Syed Ghani, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “We know that some people fall on hard times, and we will always try and support them to get back on their feet.
“However, if they refuse the support and continuously cause disruption to other residents, we will not be scared to take action.
"I would like to thank all the council officers and the police who were involved.”