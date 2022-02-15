Rubbish was dumped at a bus stop near the junction of Green Lane and Walnut Tree Road in Dagenham. - Credit: Google

A fly-tipper has been fined after admitting to dumping rubbish at a Dagenham bus stop.

The fly tip near the junction of Green Lane and Walnut Tree Road was reported by a resident last Thursday - February 10 - confirmed Barking and Dagenham Council.

Dumped rubbish included a light fitting, paintings, an airer and other homeware items.

A council enforcement officer who went to the reported location and inspected the fly tip found an address among the rubbish.

He carried out a doorstep interview at the property and, after a long discussion, the person at the address admitted to the fly tip.

The resident was handed a £400 fine and the dumped rubbish was cleared the same day, the council said.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "Sadly most fly-tips are similar to this case - people who live or work in the borough not disposing of rubbish at the tip or through a reputable collection service."

Visit www.lbbd.gov.uk/report-fly-tipping to report fly tipping in the borough.