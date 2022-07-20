RCCG House of Prayer for All Nations on Selinas Lane, Dagenham - Credit: Google

A church and charity organisation in Dagenham is helping families with children in primary schools develop a healthier lifestyle.

RCCG House of Prayer for All Nations has been chosen by Barking and Dagenham Council to deliver an evidence-based course by UK charity HENRY for children aged five to 12 in mind.

The Healthy Families: Growing Up programme is for parents or carers who would like support and ideas to develop a healthier lifestyle which they and their children can both enjoy.

The course, which is free to join, covers five themes including parenting confidence, physical activity for the whole family, what children and families eat, lifestyle habits and enjoying life as a family.

Research shows these are the key ingredients for a healthy family lifestyle, according to HENRY.

Programme administrator Joan McDappa said: "As a facilitator, I can confidently say the programme is very beneficial and effective."

The council was awarded £465,000 to support the expansion of its child weight management services last year, enabling it to introduce new initiatives working with community groups and other delivery partners.

The programme, which includes a range of HENRY courses, is part of what the council has described as a new "prevention-focused, system-wide approach to healthy weight and obesity".

The course is based at The Beaver Centre on Selinas Lane and is made up of eight sessions.

Depending on availability, these can be completed over four or eight weeks.

Multiple sessions run weekly and groups are set up as interest is registered, with six to 12 parents or carers in each group.

Ms McDappa said it is hoped new groups can continue being created until the end of September.

There is a creche facility available for people who come with their children.

Parents or carers get shopping vouchers for stores such as Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury and B&M if they attend.

People who are interested can text, call or send a WhatsApp message to 07915 550 905 or email henry@rccghouseofprayeruk.org to find out more.