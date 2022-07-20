News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Local Council

Free course to help Barking and Dagenham families live healthier

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:29 PM July 20, 2022
RCCG House of Prayer for All Nations on Selinas Lane, Dagenham

RCCG House of Prayer for All Nations on Selinas Lane, Dagenham - Credit: Google

A church and charity organisation in Dagenham is helping families with children in primary schools develop a healthier lifestyle.

RCCG House of Prayer for All Nations has been chosen by Barking and Dagenham Council to deliver an evidence-based course by UK charity HENRY for children aged five to 12 in mind.

The Healthy Families: Growing Up programme is for parents or carers who would like support and ideas to develop a healthier lifestyle which they and their children can both enjoy.

The course, which is free to join, covers five themes including parenting confidence, physical activity for the whole family, what children and families eat, lifestyle habits and enjoying life as a family.

Research shows these are the key ingredients for a healthy family lifestyle, according to HENRY.

Programme administrator Joan McDappa said: "As a facilitator, I can confidently say the programme is very beneficial and effective." 

The council was awarded £465,000 to support the expansion of its child weight management services last year, enabling it to introduce new initiatives working with community groups and other delivery partners.

The programme, which includes a range of HENRY courses, is part of what the council has described as a new "prevention-focused, system-wide approach to healthy weight and obesity".

Most Read

  1. 1 Two in hospital as fire sweeps through Dagenham grassland
  2. 2 Five hectares of land scorched in Dagenham fire
  3. 3 Number of casualties and houses destroyed in London wildfires unknown
  1. 4 Council plans to consult on more controlled parking zones
  2. 5 No arrests after two men stabbed in Barking
  3. 6 New Overground station at Barking Riverside opens
  4. 7 Sentencing date set for Dagenham woman accused of multiple robberies
  5. 8 100 firefighters tackle Dagenham warehouse blaze
  6. 9 Dagenham man fined £15k for building a two-bed flat in his garden
  7. 10 'Happy, safe, secure': Dagenham autism service earns national accreditation

The course is based at The Beaver Centre on Selinas Lane and is made up of eight sessions.

Depending on availability, these can be completed over four or eight weeks.

Multiple sessions run weekly and groups are set up as interest is registered, with six to 12 parents or carers in each group.

Ms McDappa said it is hoped new groups can continue being created until the end of September.

There is a creche facility available for people who come with their children.

Parents or carers get shopping vouchers for stores such as Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury and B&M if they attend.

People who are interested can text, call or send a WhatsApp message to 07915 550 905 or email henry@rccghouseofprayeruk.org to find out more.

Barking and Dagenham Council
Barking and Dagenham News

Don't Miss

No arrests following aggravated burglary in Dagenham

London Live News

One injured after three men 'armed with knives' break into Dagenham house

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Lesley Moore with parents including past pupils Jamie Borthwick, known for playing Jay on EastEnders

Dagenham teacher to retire after 50 years reflects on 'rewarding' career

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
RTC and assault in High Road, Chadwell Heath in the early hours of this morning

London Live News

Police probe four-car crash and assault in Chadwell Heath

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Plans have been submitted to convert 28 Upney Lane, Barking into a multi-purpose community facility

London Live News

Homes under the Planner: Applications submitted, approved or refused

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon