Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Local Council

Dagenham man fined within hours of fly-tipping at bus stop

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:37 PM May 22, 2022
The dumped rubbish at a bus stop on Green Lane, Dagenham

The dumped rubbish at a bus stop on Green Lane, Dagenham - Credit: LBBD

A fly-tipper was handed a fine just hours after dumping bags of rubbish at a Dagenham bus stop.

Barking and Dagenham Council say the fly-tipped waste in Green Lane was spotted by a local resident and immediately reported online.

Within an hour, enforcement officers went to see the fly-tip, which included black bin bags of household waste, and identified that a man from Becontree Avenue, Dagenham was responsible.

When council staff visited the man at his home, he admitted the offence and was given a £400 fixed penalty notice, which has since been paid.

Cllr Syed Ghani, who has been named a the new cabinet member for community safety and enforcement, said: “It’s baffling why people think fly-tipping is still something they can casually do and get away with, as if it has no impact on other people.

"The fact is it’s a crime and a plague on our communities, and we will not hesitate to act against perpetrators."

Visit www.lbbd.gov.uk/report-fly-tipping to report fly-tipping.

London Live News
Barking and Dagenham Council
Dagenham News

