A Dagenham man has been ordered in court to pay a fine issued by Barking and Dagenham Council for fly-tipping a mattress - Credit: Ken Mears

A Dagenham man has been ordered to pay £400 for fly-tipping a mattress after the dispute went to court.

Emeka Boniface Okeke, of Salisbury Road, must stump up the full amount of a fine that was issued after he was caught on CCTV dumping a mattress in the street in September 2019.

Barking and Dagenham Council says the 77-year-old denied any wrongdoing when visited by enforcement officers.

He is said to have claimed that he often saw fly-tipping in the same spot and had been told by a council worker he could put his waste there and it would be removed.

But Mr Okeke didn't provide any details of this council worker or when the discussion had taken place.

He later unsuccessfully appealed the £400 fixed penalty notice that was issued to him.

At Barkingside Magistrates' Court last month, he changed his earlier plea of not guilty to guilty.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "It is staggering that people think fly-tipping their waste is a victimless crime and something that has no consequences.

"There are no ifs, buts or excuses - it’s not only illegal, but unsightly and completely unacceptable."