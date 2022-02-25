News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Trader admits selling fake designer items at old Dagenham Market

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:16 PM February 25, 2022
Counterfeit goods that were being sold at the market

Counterfeit goods that were being sold at the market - Credit: LBBD

A trader who sold fake designer clothes and accessories at the old Dagenham Market has been ordered to pay more than £2,000.

Amir Atta, of Twickenham, was caught selling the counterfeit goods on January 20, 2019, with council officers seizing 242 items bearing the trademarks of Gucci, Stone Island, Louis Vuitton, Hugo Boss and other brands.

Mr Atta, who pleaded guilty, was ordered to pay a total of £2,400 after being sentenced at Barkingside Magistrates Court on February 15.

This included a £500 fine, £1,850 in costs to Barking and Dagenham Council and a £50 victim surcharge.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “This was a very good piece of joined up work between the council and brand protection representatives to ensure that we’re protecting our residents and other consumers who visit the market."

