Local Election 2022: Labour keeps control of Barking and Dagenham

Joy for Labour on election night in Barking and Dagenham - Credit: Michael Cox

Labour maintained its stranglehold over Barking and Dagenham Council by winning all of the council seats once again.

The borough's 51 councillors all come from the party after Thursday's (May 5) vote.

These will now be spread across 19 wards, up from 17, after ward boundaries were amended.

It was a triumphant election night for Darren Rodwell - Credit: Michael Cox

Labour leader Darren Rodwell said in a speech after all the results: "We will carry on taking this borough forward as one borough, one community and with no-one being left behind.

"They are the values of this Labour Party movement in Barking and Dagenham and we should be proud of the fact we will continue for the next four years giving hope to every single person that comes to our borough."

Barking and Dagenham has been held by Labour since the borough's inception in 1965, with the party also winning all 51 seats in 2018.

Cllr Rodwell confirmed his party would now focus on delivering on its manifesto promises - including building another 2,000 homes and continuing investment into the borough.

"What we're going to be working on from next week will be the cost of living crisis," he told the Post.

"With the rise in interest rates and the fact we know gas and electricity is going to rise again, we need to make sure we have the right mechanisms to support our residents."

Dominic Twomey, Alison Cormack and Jack Shaw celebrate their election to represent Gascoigne ward - Credit: Michael Cox

Voter turnout slipped well below 30 per cent in many wards across the borough, with Mayesbrook ward barely making it above 20pc.

Cllr Rodwell blamed the low figures on "apathy with what they're seeing nationally".

He said: "When you've got a prime minister who has broken the law, what are people meant to think?

"That's how apathy comes in. We all get tarred with the same brush and I find that quite distasteful actually."

All smiles for Emily Rodwell (centre) and her fellow elected councillors in Eastbury ward - Credit: Michael Cox

It was a disappointing night for the Conservatives, who once again failed to win a seat.

Andrew Boff, who came third for the party in Thames View ward behind the two elected Labour candidates, said he had some "fantastic conservations" with people during campaigning.

Andrew Boff missed out on election in Thames View ward - Credit: Michael Cox

He added: "All around the borough, we have surprised ourselves about how successful we've been in the campaign.

"But it's a big uphill struggle in Barking and Dagenham."





Full results:



Abbey

Annabel Allam (Green) - 148

Ada Echedom (Con) - 110

Michael Gold (Green) - 135

Manzoor Hussain (Lab) - 470 (elected)

Regina Rahman (Lab) - 503 (elected)

Alibon

Dorothy Akwaboah (Lab) - 932 (elected)

John Dulwich (Lab) - 1060 (elected)

Arjun Singh Jaiya (Con) - 415

Barking Riverside

Mohammad Omar Bhuyan (Con) - 292

Josie Channer (Lab) - 923 (elected)

Cameron Geddes (Lab) - 893 (elected)

Victoria Hornby (Lab) - 890 (elected)

Pete Mason (TUSC) - 233

Anthony Oladimeji (Con) - 291

Mizanur Rahman (Con) - 381

Beam

MD Muhibul Alam Chowdhury (Lab) - 854 (elected)

Manvindra Singh Jaiya (Con) - 417

Donna Lumsden (Lab) - 904 (elected)

Muazzam Ali Sandhu (Lab) - 825 (elected)

Mark Smith (Con) - 426

Karen Whittaker (Con) - 433

Becontree

Anthony Egbuhuzor (Con) - 334

Edna Fergus (Lab) - 1121 (elected)

Muhammad Saleem (Lab) - 1002 (elected)

Chadwell Heath

Sade Bright (Lab) - 1723 (elected)

Martin Lynch (Con) - 672

Simon Perry (Lab) - 1693 (elected)

Michel Pongo (Lab) - 1486 (elected)

Eastbrook and Rush Green

Princess Bright (Lab) - 859 (elected)

Sue Connelly (Con) - 591

Ron Emin (Ind) - 238

Dean Hillyard (Ind) - 160

Emma Lynch (Con) - 525

Tony Ramsay (Lab) - 816 (elected)

Eastbury

Eunice Acheampomaa (Con) - 500

Poli Begum (Con) - 483

Costel Filipescu (Con) - 469

Mohammed Khan (Lab) - 1381 (elected)

Emily Rodwell (Lab) - 1494 (elected)

Faraaz Shaukat (Lab) - 1321 (elected)

Gascoigne

Alison Cormack (Lab) - 1272 (elected)

Ruth Mason (TUSC) - 154

Jack Shaw (Lab) - 1146 (elected)

Roma Tahir (Con) - 283

Dominic Twomey (Lab) - 1121 (elected)

Goresbrook

Irma Freeborn (Lab) - 1233 (elected)

Moin Ali Quadri (Lab) - 1119 (elected)

Sharfaraz Khan Raj (Con) - 535

Paul Robinson (Lab) - 1292 (elected)

Mehreen Zahid Iqbal (Con) - 489

Heath

Martynas Cekavicius (Con) - 338

Olawale Martins (Lab) - 952 (elected)

Angelica Olawepo (Con) - 338

Ingrid Robinson (Lab) - 930 (elected)

Longbridge

Zygimantas Adomavicius (Lib Dem) - 373

Faruk Choudhury (Lab) - 2038 (elected)

Rocky Gill (Lab) - 2164 (elected)

Shah Rahman (Con) - 1150

Lynda Rice (Lab) - 1746 (elected)

Mayesbrook

Nashitha Choudhury (Lab) - 1301 (elected)

Kashif Haroon (Lab) - 1259 (elected)

Florin Lazar (Con) - 559

Andy McNab (Con) - 565

Ade Oluwole (Lab) - 1242 (elected)

Northbury

Simon Anthony (Green) - 317

Saima Ashraf (Lab) - 1500 (elected)

Alex Hollis (Green) - 221

Giasuddin Miah (Lab) - 1364 (elected)

Darren Rodwell (Lab) - 1398 (elected)

Tariq Saeed (Con) - 363

Jon Wright (Green) - 209

Parsloes

Elizabeth Kangethe (Lab) - 1506 (elected)

Hardial Singh Rai (Lab) - 1296 (elected)

Christopher Rice (Lab) - 1558 (elected)

Tilly Wijesuriya (Con) - 577

Thames View

Lucy Baiye-Gaman (Christian Peoples Alliance) - 91

Andrew Boff (Con) - 263

Akhter Khan (TUSC) - 75

Fatuma Nalule (Lab) - 701 (elected)

Sabbir Zamee (Lab) - 633 (elected)

Valence

Syed Ghani (Lab) - 1358 (elected)

Jane Jones (Lab) - 1514 (elected)

Kevin Londeno (Con) - 570

Maureen Worby (Lab) - 1403 (elected)

Village

Beris James (Con) - 471

Margaret Mullane (Lab) - 1690 (elected)

Lee Waker (Lab) - 1675 (elected)

Phil Waker (Lab) - 1647 (elected)

Vincent Williams (Con) - 431

Whalebone

Andrew Achilleos (Lab) - 1687 (elected)

Subhash Nair (Con) - 709

Glenda Paddle (Lab) - 1698 (elected)

Mukhtar Yusuf (Lab) - 1441 (elected)