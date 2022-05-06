Local Election 2022: Labour keeps control of Barking and Dagenham
Labour maintained its stranglehold over Barking and Dagenham Council by winning all of the council seats once again.
The borough's 51 councillors all come from the party after Thursday's (May 5) vote.
These will now be spread across 19 wards, up from 17, after ward boundaries were amended.
Labour leader Darren Rodwell said in a speech after all the results: "We will carry on taking this borough forward as one borough, one community and with no-one being left behind.
"They are the values of this Labour Party movement in Barking and Dagenham and we should be proud of the fact we will continue for the next four years giving hope to every single person that comes to our borough."
Barking and Dagenham has been held by Labour since the borough's inception in 1965, with the party also winning all 51 seats in 2018.
Cllr Rodwell confirmed his party would now focus on delivering on its manifesto promises - including building another 2,000 homes and continuing investment into the borough.
"What we're going to be working on from next week will be the cost of living crisis," he told the Post.
"With the rise in interest rates and the fact we know gas and electricity is going to rise again, we need to make sure we have the right mechanisms to support our residents."
Voter turnout slipped well below 30 per cent in many wards across the borough, with Mayesbrook ward barely making it above 20pc.
Cllr Rodwell blamed the low figures on "apathy with what they're seeing nationally".
He said: "When you've got a prime minister who has broken the law, what are people meant to think?
"That's how apathy comes in. We all get tarred with the same brush and I find that quite distasteful actually."
It was a disappointing night for the Conservatives, who once again failed to win a seat.
Andrew Boff, who came third for the party in Thames View ward behind the two elected Labour candidates, said he had some "fantastic conservations" with people during campaigning.
He added: "All around the borough, we have surprised ourselves about how successful we've been in the campaign.
"But it's a big uphill struggle in Barking and Dagenham."
Full results:
Abbey
Annabel Allam (Green) - 148
Ada Echedom (Con) - 110
Michael Gold (Green) - 135
Manzoor Hussain (Lab) - 470 (elected)
Regina Rahman (Lab) - 503 (elected)
Alibon
Dorothy Akwaboah (Lab) - 932 (elected)
John Dulwich (Lab) - 1060 (elected)
Arjun Singh Jaiya (Con) - 415
Barking Riverside
Mohammad Omar Bhuyan (Con) - 292
Josie Channer (Lab) - 923 (elected)
Cameron Geddes (Lab) - 893 (elected)
Victoria Hornby (Lab) - 890 (elected)
Pete Mason (TUSC) - 233
Anthony Oladimeji (Con) - 291
Mizanur Rahman (Con) - 381
Beam
MD Muhibul Alam Chowdhury (Lab) - 854 (elected)
Manvindra Singh Jaiya (Con) - 417
Donna Lumsden (Lab) - 904 (elected)
Muazzam Ali Sandhu (Lab) - 825 (elected)
Mark Smith (Con) - 426
Karen Whittaker (Con) - 433
Becontree
Anthony Egbuhuzor (Con) - 334
Edna Fergus (Lab) - 1121 (elected)
Muhammad Saleem (Lab) - 1002 (elected)
Chadwell Heath
Sade Bright (Lab) - 1723 (elected)
Martin Lynch (Con) - 672
Simon Perry (Lab) - 1693 (elected)
Michel Pongo (Lab) - 1486 (elected)
Eastbrook and Rush Green
Princess Bright (Lab) - 859 (elected)
Sue Connelly (Con) - 591
Ron Emin (Ind) - 238
Dean Hillyard (Ind) - 160
Emma Lynch (Con) - 525
Tony Ramsay (Lab) - 816 (elected)
Eastbury
Eunice Acheampomaa (Con) - 500
Poli Begum (Con) - 483
Costel Filipescu (Con) - 469
Mohammed Khan (Lab) - 1381 (elected)
Emily Rodwell (Lab) - 1494 (elected)
Faraaz Shaukat (Lab) - 1321 (elected)
Gascoigne
Alison Cormack (Lab) - 1272 (elected)
Ruth Mason (TUSC) - 154
Jack Shaw (Lab) - 1146 (elected)
Roma Tahir (Con) - 283
Dominic Twomey (Lab) - 1121 (elected)
Goresbrook
Irma Freeborn (Lab) - 1233 (elected)
Moin Ali Quadri (Lab) - 1119 (elected)
Sharfaraz Khan Raj (Con) - 535
Paul Robinson (Lab) - 1292 (elected)
Mehreen Zahid Iqbal (Con) - 489
Heath
Martynas Cekavicius (Con) - 338
Olawale Martins (Lab) - 952 (elected)
Angelica Olawepo (Con) - 338
Ingrid Robinson (Lab) - 930 (elected)
Longbridge
Zygimantas Adomavicius (Lib Dem) - 373
Faruk Choudhury (Lab) - 2038 (elected)
Rocky Gill (Lab) - 2164 (elected)
Shah Rahman (Con) - 1150
Lynda Rice (Lab) - 1746 (elected)
Mayesbrook
Nashitha Choudhury (Lab) - 1301 (elected)
Kashif Haroon (Lab) - 1259 (elected)
Florin Lazar (Con) - 559
Andy McNab (Con) - 565
Ade Oluwole (Lab) - 1242 (elected)
Northbury
Simon Anthony (Green) - 317
Saima Ashraf (Lab) - 1500 (elected)
Alex Hollis (Green) - 221
Giasuddin Miah (Lab) - 1364 (elected)
Darren Rodwell (Lab) - 1398 (elected)
Tariq Saeed (Con) - 363
Jon Wright (Green) - 209
Parsloes
Elizabeth Kangethe (Lab) - 1506 (elected)
Hardial Singh Rai (Lab) - 1296 (elected)
Christopher Rice (Lab) - 1558 (elected)
Tilly Wijesuriya (Con) - 577
Thames View
Lucy Baiye-Gaman (Christian Peoples Alliance) - 91
Andrew Boff (Con) - 263
Akhter Khan (TUSC) - 75
Fatuma Nalule (Lab) - 701 (elected)
Sabbir Zamee (Lab) - 633 (elected)
Valence
Syed Ghani (Lab) - 1358 (elected)
Jane Jones (Lab) - 1514 (elected)
Kevin Londeno (Con) - 570
Maureen Worby (Lab) - 1403 (elected)
Village
Beris James (Con) - 471
Margaret Mullane (Lab) - 1690 (elected)
Lee Waker (Lab) - 1675 (elected)
Phil Waker (Lab) - 1647 (elected)
Vincent Williams (Con) - 431
Whalebone
Andrew Achilleos (Lab) - 1687 (elected)
Subhash Nair (Con) - 709
Glenda Paddle (Lab) - 1698 (elected)
Mukhtar Yusuf (Lab) - 1441 (elected)