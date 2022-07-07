Some of the cigarettes and tobacco seized from the street trader in Barking Town Centre - Credit: LBBD

A fly-pitcher in Barking had thousands of illegal cigarettes confiscated after she tried to sell them to plain-clothed council enforcement officers.

The street trader was caught trying to flog the dodgy cigarettes and tobacco in the town centre yesterday - Wednesday, July 6.

Barking and Dagenham Council officers seized a total of 2,300 cigarettes of brands including Marlboro, Lambert & Butler, Benson & Hedges as well as illicit and counterfeit tobacco.

They confiscated a combined 800g - 16 packs of 50g - of hand-rolling tobacco purporting to be Golden Virginia brand.

Cllr Syed Ghani, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "Not only was this woman selling illicit products, but she was also selling them illegally, without a license.

"Unfortunately, she was so brazen to try to offer them to our own enforcement officers."

The council says the woman gave false details when the goods were seized.

Officers will be keeping an eye out for her in the market so they can issue her an order which will stop her from trading in the borough.

Selling illegal cigarettes can carry a maximum penalty of unlimited fines and 10 years' imprisonment.