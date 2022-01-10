Sumon Miah was found guilty at Barkingside Magistrates Court of breaching a planning enforcement notice served on an illegal HMO in Barking - Credit: Ken Mears

A dodgy landlord from Kentish Town has been ordered to pay more than £64,500 for breaking housing regulations in Barking.

Sumon Miah of Mortimer Terrace, off Highgate Road, was recently sentenced for breaching a planning enforcement notice on the Ripple Road property, which was being used illegally as a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

He was ordered to pay a £15,000 fine, costs of £12,573 and handed a £37,000 confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Mr Miah was sentenced on December 21 after being found guilty at Barkingside Magistrates Court last July.

Barking and Dagenham councillor Margaret Mullane, who is cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “This has been a complete disregard for the rules put in place when it comes to planning enforcement and HMOs.

“And as Mr Miah continued to ignore the enforcement notice handed to him, he now has to stump up a huge amount of cash.”

Mr Miah has three months to pay the fine and if he fails to do so, he will serve a 12-month prison sentence, according to the council.

If the confiscation order also isn’t paid within three months, he will serve a two-year sentence, the council said.