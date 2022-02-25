A man from Kent has been fined after he was caught on camera dumping rubbish at a fly-tipping hotspot in Dagenham.

Barking and Dagenham Council says a CCTV camera in Gale Street captured the driver and passenger of a Mercedes-Benz dumping rubbish into domestic waste bins without permission on March 25 last year.

The number plate of the car was clearly visible in the footage and a search of the DVLA database revealed it belonged to Eseoghene Odogun of New Romney.

Mr Odogun was issued a fixed penalty notice of £400, to be paid within 14 days, but didn’t cough up.

As such, the case was heard at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on February 15.

The council said Mr Odogun pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a fine of £500, costs to the council of £300 and a victim surcharge of £50.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “People may feel that they can just dump their rubbish in any bin, but that is not the case.

"Putting their waste in these types of domestic bins without permission prevents the people who are entitled to from doing so."