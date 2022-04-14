Full list of Barking and Dagenham candidates in May 5 local elections
Sophie Cox
- Credit: Archant/Ken Mears
Residents will go to the polls on May 5 local elections to elect the 51 Barking and Dagenham councillors who will represent them for the next four years.
The Labour Party are fielding exactly 51 candidates in the election, the local Conservatives have 30 candidates and the Green Party have five candidates.
There is one Liberal Democrat candidate, three Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC) candidates, two Independents and two candidates from the Christian Peoples Alliance (CPA).
The full list of candidates standing in Barking and Dagenham at the 2022 local elections is as follows:
Abbey Ward
Annabel Allam (Green)
Ada Emeka Echedom (Con)
Michael Gold (Green)
Manzoor Hussain (Lab)
Regina Rahman (Lab)
Alibon Ward
Dorothy Akwaboah (Lab)
John Dulwich (Lab)
Arjun Signh Jaiya (Con)
Barking Riverside Ward
Mohammed Omar Bhuyan (Con)
Josie Channer (Lab)
Cameron Geddes (Lab)
Victoria Hornby (Lab)
Pete Mason (TUSC)
Anthony Olawale Oladimeji (Con)
Mizanur Rahman (Con)
Beam Ward
Muhibul Alam Chowdhury (Lab)
Mavindra Singh Jaiya (Con)
Donna Lumsden (Lab)
Muazzam Ali Sandhu (Lab)
Mark Smith (Con)
Karen Whittaker (Con)
Becontree Ward
Anthony Egbuhzor (Con)
Edna Fergus (Lab)
Muhammad Saleem (Lab)
Chadwell Heath Ward
Sade Bright (Lab)
Martin Lynch (Con)
Simon Perry (Lab)
Michel Pongo (Lab)
Eastbrook and Rush Green Ward
Princess Bright (Labour)
Sue Connelly (Con)
Ron Emin (Ind)
Dean Hillyard (Ind)
Emma Louise Lynch (Con)
Tony Ramsay (Lab)
Eastbury Ward
Eunice Acheampomaa (Con)
Poli Begum (Con)
Costel Filipescu (Con)
Mohammed Khan (Lab)
Emily Rodwell (Lab)
Faraaz Shaukat (Lab)
Gascoigne Ward
Alison Cormack (Lab)
Ruth Mason (TUSC)
Jack Shaw (Labour)
Roma Tahir (Con)
Dominic Twomey (Lab)
Goresbrook Ward
Irma Freeborn (Lab)
Moin Ali Quadri (Lab)
Sharfaraz Khan (Con)
Paul Robinson (Lab)
Mehreen Zahid Iqbal (Con)
Heath Ward
Martynas Cekavicius (Con)
Olawale Martins (Lab)
Angelica Olawepo (Con)
Ingrid Robinson (Lab)
Longbridge Ward
Zygimantas Adomavicius (Lib Dem)
Farak Choudhury (Lab)
Rocky Gill (Lab)
Shah Rahman (Con)
Lynda Rice (Lab)
Mayesbrook Ward
Nashitha Choudhury (Lab)
Kashif Haroon (Lab)
Florin Cornel (Con)
Andy McNab (Con)
Ade Oluwole (Lab)
Northbury Ward
Simon Anthony (Green)
Saima Ashraf (Lab)
Alex Hollis (Green)
Giasuddin Miah (Lab)
Darren Rodwell (Lab)
Tariq Saeed (Con)
Jon Wright (Green)
Parsloes Ward
Elizabeth Kangethe (Lab)
Hardial Singh Rai (Lab)
Christopher Rice (Lab)
Tilly Wijesuriya (Con)
Thames View Ward
Lucy Baiye-Gaman (CPA)
Andrew Boff (Con)
Elijah Eli (CPA)
Akhter Khan (TUSC)
Fatuma Nalule (Lab)
Sabbir Zamee (Lab)
Valence Ward
Syed Ghani (Lab)
Jane Jones (Lab)
Kevin Londeno (Con)
Maureen Worby (Lab)
Village Ward
Beris James (Con)
Margaret (Lab)
Lee Waker (Lab)
Phil Waker (Lab)
Vincent Williams (Con)
Whalebone Ward
Andrew Achilleos (Lab)
Subhash Nair (Con)
Glenda Paddle (Lab)
Mukhtar Yusuf (Lab)