May 5 2022 Local Elections will see 51 councillors elected to Barking and Dagenham Council. Pictured is Barking Town Hall. - Credit: Archant/Ken Mears

Residents will go to the polls on May 5 local elections to elect the 51 Barking and Dagenham councillors who will represent them for the next four years.

The Labour Party are fielding exactly 51 candidates in the election, the local Conservatives have 30 candidates and the Green Party have five candidates.

There is one Liberal Democrat candidate, three Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC) candidates, two Independents and two candidates from the Christian Peoples Alliance (CPA).

The full list of candidates standing in Barking and Dagenham at the 2022 local elections is as follows:

Abbey Ward

Annabel Allam (Green)

Ada Emeka Echedom (Con)

Michael Gold (Green)

Manzoor Hussain (Lab)

Regina Rahman (Lab)

Alibon Ward

Dorothy Akwaboah (Lab)

John Dulwich (Lab)

Arjun Signh Jaiya (Con)

Barking Riverside Ward

Mohammed Omar Bhuyan (Con)

Josie Channer (Lab)

Cameron Geddes (Lab)

Victoria Hornby (Lab)

Pete Mason (TUSC)

Anthony Olawale Oladimeji (Con)

Mizanur Rahman (Con)

Beam Ward

Muhibul Alam Chowdhury (Lab)

Mavindra Singh Jaiya (Con)

Donna Lumsden (Lab)

Muazzam Ali Sandhu (Lab)

Mark Smith (Con)

Karen Whittaker (Con)

Becontree Ward

Anthony Egbuhzor (Con)

Edna Fergus (Lab)

Muhammad Saleem (Lab)

Chadwell Heath Ward

Sade Bright (Lab)

Martin Lynch (Con)

Simon Perry (Lab)

Michel Pongo (Lab)

Eastbrook and Rush Green Ward

Princess Bright (Labour)

Sue Connelly (Con)

Ron Emin (Ind)

Dean Hillyard (Ind)

Emma Louise Lynch (Con)

Tony Ramsay (Lab)

Eastbury Ward

Eunice Acheampomaa (Con)

Poli Begum (Con)

Costel Filipescu (Con)

Mohammed Khan (Lab)

Emily Rodwell (Lab)

Faraaz Shaukat (Lab)

Gascoigne Ward

Alison Cormack (Lab)

Ruth Mason (TUSC)

Jack Shaw (Labour)

Roma Tahir (Con)

Dominic Twomey (Lab)

Goresbrook Ward

Irma Freeborn (Lab)

Moin Ali Quadri (Lab)

Sharfaraz Khan (Con)

Paul Robinson (Lab)

Mehreen Zahid Iqbal (Con)

Heath Ward

Martynas Cekavicius (Con)

Olawale Martins (Lab)

Angelica Olawepo (Con)

Ingrid Robinson (Lab)

Longbridge Ward

Zygimantas Adomavicius (Lib Dem)

Farak Choudhury (Lab)

Rocky Gill (Lab)

Shah Rahman (Con)

Lynda Rice (Lab)

Mayesbrook Ward

Nashitha Choudhury (Lab)

Kashif Haroon (Lab)

Florin Cornel (Con)

Andy McNab (Con)

Ade Oluwole (Lab)

Northbury Ward

Simon Anthony (Green)

Saima Ashraf (Lab)

Alex Hollis (Green)

Giasuddin Miah (Lab)

Darren Rodwell (Lab)

Tariq Saeed (Con)

Jon Wright (Green)

Parsloes Ward

Elizabeth Kangethe (Lab)

Hardial Singh Rai (Lab)

Christopher Rice (Lab)

Tilly Wijesuriya (Con)

Thames View Ward

Lucy Baiye-Gaman (CPA)

Andrew Boff (Con)

Elijah Eli (CPA)

Akhter Khan (TUSC)

Fatuma Nalule (Lab)

Sabbir Zamee (Lab)

Valence Ward

Syed Ghani (Lab)

Jane Jones (Lab)

Kevin Londeno (Con)

Maureen Worby (Lab)

Village Ward

Beris James (Con)

Margaret (Lab)

Lee Waker (Lab)

Phil Waker (Lab)

Vincent Williams (Con)

Whalebone Ward

Andrew Achilleos (Lab)

Subhash Nair (Con)

Glenda Paddle (Lab)

Mukhtar Yusuf (Lab)

