Nomination open for Barking and Dagenham women’s empowerment month awards

Councillor Sade Bright, the cabinet member for employment, skills and aspiration. - Credit: Andreas Grieger / LBBD

Do you know an inspirational woman who deserves to be celebrated?

Nominations are open for Barking and Dagenham’s 2022 women’s empowerment awards, which will honour women and their achievements.

The awards are a highlight of the borough’s seventh annual women’s empowerment month in March next year.

It includes business woman, parent or carer, volunteer, leadership, community group, young woman, lifetime achievement and outstanding woman of the year awards.

Councillor Sade Bright, who is cabinet member for employment, skills and aspirations and member development, said: "The contribution of the borough’s amazing women to the community life of Barking and Dagenham is immense, but it can sometimes be often overlooked.

"It is essential we acknowledge and celebrate the different roles these amazing women play in helping to build pride, respect and cohesion in our borough."

Nominations are open until January 31, 2022. Visit lbbd.gov.uk/wem for more.