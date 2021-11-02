Nomination open for Barking and Dagenham women’s empowerment month awards
- Credit: Andreas Grieger / LBBD
Do you know an inspirational woman who deserves to be celebrated?
Nominations are open for Barking and Dagenham’s 2022 women’s empowerment awards, which will honour women and their achievements.
The awards are a highlight of the borough’s seventh annual women’s empowerment month in March next year.
It includes business woman, parent or carer, volunteer, leadership, community group, young woman, lifetime achievement and outstanding woman of the year awards.
Councillor Sade Bright, who is cabinet member for employment, skills and aspirations and member development, said: "The contribution of the borough’s amazing women to the community life of Barking and Dagenham is immense, but it can sometimes be often overlooked.
You may also want to watch:
"It is essential we acknowledge and celebrate the different roles these amazing women play in helping to build pride, respect and cohesion in our borough."
Nominations are open until January 31, 2022. Visit lbbd.gov.uk/wem for more.
Most Read
- 1 Masterplan revealed for 3,500-home Ford Dagenham plant development
- 2 Three men hospitalised - two with critical injuries - after Barking stabbing
- 3 Guilty: People convicted or jailed in east London in October
- 4 Where to enjoy firework displays for bonfire night 2021
- 5 Rail operator offering half price train tickets to promote green travel
- 6 The most expensive homes sold in your east London borough in September
- 7 House in Barking goes on the market for £1.2m
- 8 Stephen Port inquests: Killer planted fake suicide note on victim
- 9 Thames Freeport given official green light to begin operations next month
- 10 Dagenham MP Jon Cruddas in 'crisis' warning over local plan