News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Local Council

Local Elections 2022: Where is your polling station?

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 7:00 PM April 26, 2022
Updated: 7:12 PM April 26, 2022
Round up of polling stations ahead of May 5 local elections

A round-up of all the polling stations in Barking and Dagenham ahead of the local elections on May 5 - Credit: Rui Vieira/PA

This year's local elections will see 51 councillors elected to represent Barking and Dagenham for the next four years. 

Ahead of polling day on May 5, the Post has the lowdown on who you can vote for and the key issues in the borough.

The question of where to vote is answered by the interactive table below.

Categorised by ward, use our guide to find the best place to cast your ballot on the day.

Fifty one Labour Party candidates are standing in this election, alongside 30 from the local Conservatives and five from the Green Party.

There is one Liberal Democrat candidate, three Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC) candidates, two Independents and two candidates from the Christian Peoples Alliance (CPA).

London Live News
Local Election 2022
Barking and Dagenham Council
Barking and Dagenham News

Don't Miss

Former EastEnders star Katie Jarvis, 29, of Rainham, East London, leaves Basildon Crown and County Court

London Live News

Sentenced: Ex-EastEnders star who said ‘black lives don’t matter’

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
RETRANSMITTING amending caption to remove reference to alleged comments that have not been heard dur

London Live News

Former EastEnders actress admits racially aggravated harassment and assault

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Crime tape

Metropolitan Police

Man stabbed in his home in Barking

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients

Coronavirus

More Covid patients on ventilators this week in east London

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon