A round-up of all the polling stations in Barking and Dagenham ahead of the local elections on May 5 - Credit: Rui Vieira/PA

This year's local elections will see 51 councillors elected to represent Barking and Dagenham for the next four years.

Ahead of polling day on May 5, the Post has the lowdown on who you can vote for and the key issues in the borough.

The question of where to vote is answered by the interactive table below.

Categorised by ward, use our guide to find the best place to cast your ballot on the day.

Fifty one Labour Party candidates are standing in this election, alongside 30 from the local Conservatives and five from the Green Party.

There is one Liberal Democrat candidate, three Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC) candidates, two Independents and two candidates from the Christian Peoples Alliance (CPA).