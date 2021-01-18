Go green with the council's garden waste collection service

Published: 3:35 PM January 18, 2021

Residents are urged to sign up to the green garden waste scheme.

The council is encouraging people to help the environment by signing up to its green garden waste service.

The fortnightly service, which costs £40 a year, is an eco-friendly way to dispose of flowers and grass cuttings, weeds, leaves, hedge trimmings and other garden waste.

Around 7,000 households signed up last year, it says.

There will be 19 collections between March and December, but people must sign up before Sunday, February 14 to be eligible for all pickups.

Councillor Syed Ghani, cabinet member for public realm, said: “This year we’re all looking for ways to minimise our impact on the environment, by recycling more at home when we can, and people are becoming more aware of what we can all do to help.

“This is why I urge people to take this straightforward step and get their garden waste recycled.”

Visit www.lbbd.gov.uk/green-garden-waste-collections for more information.