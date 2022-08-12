Council tax rebates totalling £2m remain unclaimed, authority says

Barking and Dagenham Council is urging people to claim the £150 council tax rebate - Credit: Ken Mears

Thousands are yet to claim their council tax rebate in Barking and Dagenham.

The council has said it is urging households who are yet to apply for the £150 to get in contact, with a total of £2million unclaimed.

Around 13,000 households have not claimed the cash, according to the authority.

These households do not pay their council tax by direct debit and have until August 31 to apply for the rebate.

Cllr Saima Ashraf, deputy leader and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is hitting families up and down the country and our borough is no exception. We have a range of support services across the council and are working with our partners to help.

“If you know of a neighbour, family member, friend or someone you work with who have not yet applied, please tell them to get in touch.”

To claim the money, which does not have to be repaid, council tax payers in bands A-D need to apply through the council's website.

The applicant needs to be the person named on the council tax bill and require their local authority reference number, council tax account reference number, bank sort code and account number.

The council said residents who do not have access to the internet can visit Dagenham Library or Barking Library between 9am and 5pm on Mondays to Fridays to get support.

They can also visit Marks Gate, in Rose Lane, Sue Bramley (closed on Thursday), in Bastable Avenue, Barking and William Bellamy (closed on Thursday), in Frizlands Lane, Dagenham, community hubs for help.

Residents who are unable to physically attend any of the locations due to a disability or ill health are asked to contact 020 8227 2928.

The council advises that it can take on average two to three weeks to receive payment from the application date.

More than 60,000 households have received their payment, the authority said, with those who pay council tax by direct debit getting it automatically.

For more information about the £150 council tax energy rebate scheme, visit lbbd.gov.uk/council-tax-rebate.