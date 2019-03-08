Search

Channel 4 show Location, Location, Location coming to Barking and Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 14:00 18 March 2019

Phil and Kirsty are coming to Barking and Dagenham. Picture: FIONA MURRAY

Phil and Kirsty are coming to Barking and Dagenham. Picture: FIONA MURRAY

Fiona Murray

The Channel 4 show Location, Location, Location is planning to come to the borough.

Property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer is searching for people to take part in the programme who want to find their dream home in Barking and Dagenham this April.

A spokeswoman for the programme said: “In these uncertain times, this is a great opportunity to get some free expert advice to help navigate the market.”

The producers want to hear from chain free buyers struggling to find a property.

The spokeswoman added: “Perhaps you’re upsizing or downsizing, buying your first property or hoping to find your ideal forever home.

“Do you have to move or relocate for work? Does the property market make you nervous? Whatever your property puzzle, Kirstie and Phil may be able to help.”

An online application form can be found on the show’s website.

The programme makers would like photos and a video telling them why you need Kirstie and Phil’s help. However, if you can’t attach a video or photos, you can apply without them.

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Residents march to Dagenham East police station in knife crime protest

Protesters marched from Dagenham Heathway just under a mile to Dagenham East Police station. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.

Man stabbed outside Hollywood Bowl bowling alley, Dagenham

The man said he was stabbed outside the bowling club in Cook Road, Dagenham. Photo: Google Maps

The next train to arrive at Rainham, Barking and Woodgrange Park is a steam locomotive built in 1948

The B1 Mayflower is due to stop at Rainham, Barking and Woodgrange Park. Picture: TONY BARTLETT

Tesco boss visits Dagenham school

L-R Harshal Gore, GS1; Simon Wainwright, IGD; Karen Paterson, Tesco; Jason Tarry, Tesco; Angelica Harris, Standard Brands; Dan Simpson, Future FIrst; Jane Home, Asda; Simon Charlton, Eastbrook School, Alex Flemming, Future First. Eastbrook School, IGD Schools Programme 08 Mar 19. Photo: Tom Parkes ©Tom Parkes +44 (0)7831 214060 www.tomparkes.com

