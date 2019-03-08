Channel 4 show Location, Location, Location coming to Barking and Dagenham

Phil and Kirsty are coming to Barking and Dagenham. Picture: FIONA MURRAY Fiona Murray

The Channel 4 show Location, Location, Location is planning to come to the borough.

Property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer is searching for people to take part in the programme who want to find their dream home in Barking and Dagenham this April.

A spokeswoman for the programme said: “In these uncertain times, this is a great opportunity to get some free expert advice to help navigate the market.”

The producers want to hear from chain free buyers struggling to find a property.

The spokeswoman added: “Perhaps you’re upsizing or downsizing, buying your first property or hoping to find your ideal forever home.

“Do you have to move or relocate for work? Does the property market make you nervous? Whatever your property puzzle, Kirstie and Phil may be able to help.”

An online application form can be found on the show’s website.

The programme makers would like photos and a video telling them why you need Kirstie and Phil’s help. However, if you can’t attach a video or photos, you can apply without them.