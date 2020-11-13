Town hall urges people celebrating Diwali to follow lockdown rules

Diwali celebrations at the Barking town hall last year. Picture: Peter Chand. Peter Chand

The town hall has urged people celebrating Diwali this weekend to be safe and follow Covid-19 rules.

Deputy leader Councillor Saima Ashraf has urged people to celebrate Diwali safely. Picture: LBBD Deputy leader Councillor Saima Ashraf has urged people to celebrate Diwali safely. Picture: LBBD

After new lockdown restrictions came into place last week, people must celebrate at home and only with those in their own household or support bubble.

Observed by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains around the world, Diwali is the Indian festival of lights symbolises new beginnings, the triumph of good over evil and of light over darkness.

While it is usually a time for coming together with family and loved ones, those celebrating are asked to connect virtually this weekend and not meet in person until it is safe to do so.

Deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement, Cllr Saima Ashraf, said it is vital to stay safe and reduce the spread of Covid-19.

“We know this is a very special time of year for those who celebrate Diwali,” Cllr Ashraf said.

“We want to make sure that people celebrate safely and follow the guidelines set out during our current lockdown.

“So, this Diwali let us give thanks for all we hold dear.

“Our health, our family and our friends and I wish you a happy and safe Diwali.”

The council will be sharing a celebratory message across its social media channels tomorrow (Saturday, November 14), which will feature Cllr Ashraf as well as several faith leaders wishing everyone celebrating a very happy Diwali.

It has also created a Diwali celebrations poster, which residents can download and put in their window to let their neighbours know they will be celebrating safely this year.

Visit www.lbbd.gov.uk/posters-for-events-during-covid-19-pandemic to download the poster.