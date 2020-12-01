Police officer’s hand cut with sword in Dagenham
Published: 3:53 PM December 1, 2020 Updated: 8:50 PM December 7, 2020
A police officer was cut with a sword while trying to detain a man.
The officer’s hand was injured after he and colleagues were called to Lodge Avenue, Dagenham, at 7.40pm last night (Monday, November 30) to reports of a disturbance.
When police arrived at a property they were confronted by a man who allegedly wielded the blade.
A spokesperson for the Met said: “The officer was taken to an east London hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.”
A man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.
Enquiries continue.
