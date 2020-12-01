Barking News Dagenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post Home > News

Police officer’s hand cut with sword in Dagenham

person

Jon King

Published: 3:53 PM December 1, 2020    Updated: 8:50 PM December 7, 2020
A man attacked a cop with a sword in Lodge Avenue last night (November 30). Picture: Google

A man attacked a cop with a sword in Lodge Avenue last night (November 30). Picture: Google - Credit: Archant

A police officer was cut with a sword while trying to detain a man.

The officer’s hand was injured after he and colleagues were called to Lodge Avenue, Dagenham, at 7.40pm last night (Monday, November 30) to reports of a disturbance.

When police arrived at a property they were confronted by a man who allegedly wielded the blade.

A spokesperson for the Met said: “The officer was taken to an east London hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.”

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.

You may also want to watch:

Enquiries continue.

Most Read

  1. 1 Solved rates plummet for homicides, sex attacks and robberies
  2. 2 Shop local: Dagenham businesswoman vows to fight till her last breath to keep the doors open
  3. 3 Football should be a safe and open space for everyone says West Ham forward Martha Thomas
  1. 4 Dagenham manager McMahon pleased with much-needed win at Weymouth
  2. 5 Hornchurch, Dagenham, Haringey and Wealdstone find out FA Trophy fate
  3. 6 More Crossrail test trains as project enters 'crucial' phase
  4. 7 Town hall approves 900 homes plan in Barking
  5. 8 Dagenham bounce back to winning ways at Weymouth
  6. 9 Guilty: Dagenham paedophile who handed himself in after spotting online police appeal
  7. 10 Para swimmer Brock Whiston thanks sponsors for help in lockdown

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

London | Exclusive

Solved rates plummet for homicides, sex attacks and robberies

Charles Thomson

person

Campaign

Shop local: Dagenham businesswoman vows to fight till her last breath to...

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Football

Football should be a safe and open space for everyone says West Ham...

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon

Football

Dagenham manager McMahon pleased with much-needed win at Weymouth

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus