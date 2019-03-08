Dagenham singer, 14, performs on TV talent show

Judges didn't turn their chairs for Logann's performance, but it is the biggest stage she's had so far in her short career. Picture: ITV. ITV

A Dagenham teenager showed off her singing skills on a TV talent show.

Jessie J feeling Logann's performance. Picture: ITV. Jessie J feeling Logann's performance. Picture: ITV.

Logann Knight, 14, performed the funk and soul song '100 Days, 100 Nights' to the star judges when she appeared on The Voice Kids.

Singer-songwriter Pixie Lott, Will.I.Am of The Black Eyed Peas, Jessie J and McFly's Danny Jones all heard her rendition.

"I was really happy when I heard at first and then I was like, 'Oh wait, I have to sing in front of Will.I.Am and stuff," Logann said. "So I got kind of nervous.

"But then I learnt the song they gave me and I performed.

will.i.am is one of the judges on The Voice UK. Picture: ITV. will.i.am is one of the judges on The Voice UK. Picture: ITV.

"Before I went onto the stage, everything went away, all my nerves, when I started to sing."

None of the judges turned around for her 'blind audition', but the experience brought her to new heights in exposure.

Logann has auditioned for the ITV show three times now - twice not making it past the producers, the second in a three-stage audition process.

She put herself forward at first and the following year, her mum suggested she have another go.

This time, the producers called and asked her to come and perform again, on TV and in front of the judges.

She didn't tell anyone at Goresbrook School, where she is in Year 9, that she was going to be on TV, meaning her appearance was a surprise for her teachers and other pupils.

Though she started competing in singing competitions when she was about 12, neither winning things nor making money is a focus for her.

Logann performed ‘100 Days, 100 Nights’ by funk and soul artists Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings. Picture: ITV. Logann performed ‘100 Days, 100 Nights’ by funk and soul artists Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings. Picture: ITV.

"It's a way of release," she explained. "Everyone has their problems and if I'm going through anything, all I do is sit down and start singing. I feel a lot better instantly.

"I want to inspire people to do what they love."

"I'd like to travel and teach music to kids in countries where they don't get the opportunity to learn. Music is for everyone."

She has written, sung and produced her own song called 'Innocence' that is set to be released on platforms like iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.

Logann added: "I hope people feel happy when they listen to my music, just to be happy, to vibe to it."