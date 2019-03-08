Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Dagenham singer, 14, performs on TV talent show

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 June 2019

Judges didn't turn their chairs for Logann's performance, but it is the biggest stage she's had so far in her short career. Picture: ITV.

Judges didn't turn their chairs for Logann's performance, but it is the biggest stage she's had so far in her short career. Picture: ITV.

ITV

A Dagenham teenager showed off her singing skills on a TV talent show.

Jessie J feeling Logann's performance. Picture: ITV.Jessie J feeling Logann's performance. Picture: ITV.

Logann Knight, 14, performed the funk and soul song '100 Days, 100 Nights' to the star judges when she appeared on The Voice Kids.

Singer-songwriter Pixie Lott, Will.I.Am of The Black Eyed Peas, Jessie J and McFly's Danny Jones all heard her rendition.

"I was really happy when I heard at first and then I was like, 'Oh wait, I have to sing in front of Will.I.Am and stuff," Logann said. "So I got kind of nervous.

"But then I learnt the song they gave me and I performed.

will.i.am is one of the judges on The Voice UK. Picture: ITV.will.i.am is one of the judges on The Voice UK. Picture: ITV.

"Before I went onto the stage, everything went away, all my nerves, when I started to sing."

None of the judges turned around for her 'blind audition', but the experience brought her to new heights in exposure.

Logann has auditioned for the ITV show three times now - twice not making it past the producers, the second in a three-stage audition process.

You may also want to watch:

She put herself forward at first and the following year, her mum suggested she have another go.

This time, the producers called and asked her to come and perform again, on TV and in front of the judges.

She didn't tell anyone at Goresbrook School, where she is in Year 9, that she was going to be on TV, meaning her appearance was a surprise for her teachers and other pupils.

Though she started competing in singing competitions when she was about 12, neither winning things nor making money is a focus for her.

Logann performed ‘100 Days, 100 Nights’ by funk and soul artists Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings. Picture: ITV.Logann performed ‘100 Days, 100 Nights’ by funk and soul artists Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings. Picture: ITV.

"It's a way of release," she explained. "Everyone has their problems and if I'm going through anything, all I do is sit down and start singing. I feel a lot better instantly.

"I want to inspire people to do what they love."

"I'd like to travel and teach music to kids in countries where they don't get the opportunity to learn. Music is for everyone."

She has written, sung and produced her own song called 'Innocence' that is set to be released on platforms like iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.

Logann added: "I hope people feel happy when they listen to my music, just to be happy, to vibe to it."

Most Read

Taxi driver parks in Barking station after ‘passenger threats’

The taxi driver parked up inside Barking station. Picture: Ken Mears

Innocent man ‘harassed’ and handcuffed in police blunder

Police parked outside the second bank in Station Parade this afternoon. Picture: Archant

Chadwell Heath banqueting suite loses appeal against Redbridge Council enforcement notice

Mayfair Venue has lost its appeal against an enforcement notice from Redbridge Council. Picture: Ken Mears

Revealed: How much Barking and Dagenham’s population grew in a year

The borough's population has increased. Picture: Isabel Infantes

‘Man with a van’ lands couple with a £200 fine for fly-tipping

The council is warning people about using a 'man in a van' to dispose of their waste. Picture: PA

Most Read

Taxi driver parks in Barking station after ‘passenger threats’

The taxi driver parked up inside Barking station. Picture: Ken Mears

Innocent man ‘harassed’ and handcuffed in police blunder

Police parked outside the second bank in Station Parade this afternoon. Picture: Archant

Chadwell Heath banqueting suite loses appeal against Redbridge Council enforcement notice

Mayfair Venue has lost its appeal against an enforcement notice from Redbridge Council. Picture: Ken Mears

Revealed: How much Barking and Dagenham’s population grew in a year

The borough's population has increased. Picture: Isabel Infantes

‘Man with a van’ lands couple with a £200 fine for fly-tipping

The council is warning people about using a 'man in a van' to dispose of their waste. Picture: PA

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking reveal 3G pitch plans will be delayed

Barking warming up at Mayesbrook Park ahead of the match against Bowers & Pitsea (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

MLB, USA Baseball, and BaseballSoftballUK Launch Fun At Bat Schools Programme

Jane Hannah of Premier Education Group, Rick Riccobono, Chief Development Officer for USA Baseball, Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred and John Boyd, CEO of BaseballSoftballUK pose for a photo with students following an announcement of the

Brundle joined Daggers to challenge for the title in National League

Mitch Brundle and former Dagger Mason Bloomfield battle for the ball (Pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

London Bridge inquest: Survivor highlights ‘catalogue of failings’ as coroner rules deaths were unlawful

The victims, clockwise from top left: Christine Archibald, 30, Kirsty Boden; 28, Sara Zelenak, 21, Sebastien Belanger, 36, Alexandre Pigeard, 26, James McMullan, 32, Ignacio Echeverría Miralles de Imperial, 39, and Xavier Thomas, 45. Picture: MET POLICE

Dagenham singer, 14, performs on TV talent show

Judges didn't turn their chairs for Logann's performance, but it is the biggest stage she's had so far in her short career. Picture: ITV.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists