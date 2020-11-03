Search

Advanced search

East London boroughs receive funding to help rough sleepers off city’s streets for good

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 November 2020

East London boroughs are set to receive government funding to combat rough sleeping in the capital. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

East London boroughs are set to receive government funding to combat rough sleeping in the capital. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

PA Archive/PA Images

East London boroughs are set to benefit from funding designed to help rough sleepers off the city’s streets for good.

As part of the Next Steps Accommodation Programme, Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets have each been allocated a portion of the fund, which is split in two:

• Short-term, interim accommodation and support for the 15,000 people accommodated during the pandemic, worth £105million.

• Long-term accommodation and support for rough sleepers, worth £161million.

The programme is regulated by the ministry of housing, communities and local government, with long-term funding in London administered by the Greater London Authority.

You may also want to watch:

All four local authorities have been granted short-term funding, with Barking and Dagenham the only exception to the long-term provision.

The government guidance describes the situation for rough sleepers as being “at a critical stage”, with this programme “an opportunity to take steps to end rough sleeping for good”.

Short-term funding must be used by March 2021, and is designed to cover a range of interventions, from moves into the private rented sector, to extending interim accommodation such as hotels or student accommodation.

Of the four, Redbridge was given the biggest short-term allocation — £1,460,753. The remaining three boroughs each secured less than £1million; Tower Hamlets has been given £820,305, Barking and Dagenham £441,894 and Havering £70,000.

The long-term funding is aimed at combatting the problem of rough sleeping beyond the emergency situation presented by coronavirus. The intention is that the funding is used to create longer-term accommodation schemes, whether it be purchasing properties, developing new builds or refurbishing current council stock. Funding is subject to such schemes being delivered by March 31 next year.

Tower Hamlets, Redbridge and Havering will each receive more than £2,000,000 under this allocation, with the latter to receive the most — £3,035,413. The other two boroughs will receive broadly similar amounts; £2,495,835 is going to Tower Hamlets with £2,447,092 allocated to Redbridge.

Barking and Dagenham council has been contacted to clarify why it has received no long-term allocation, with all four authorities asked to expand on how the funding is set to be used.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Barking and Dagenham Council launches express Covid test centre for key workers

Staff at the express Covid-19 testing site in Dagenham. Picture: LBBD/LDRS

Family’s tribute to ‘one of a kind’ postal worker killed in Dagenham crash

Jeff Hollis. Picture: Family handout

Jailed: Dagenham man who helped to con elderly victims out of up to £4,000

Albino Chaves, of Bentry Road, Dagenham, has been jailed. Picture: Essex Police

The Sopranos studio owner signs deal to build Dagenham film studios

An artist's rendition of the film studios planned for Dagenham East. Picture: Be First

Barking dad launches petition calling for museum about black British history

Orall Cornelius has set up a petition calling for the creation of a museum dedicated to black British history. Picture: Orall Cornelius

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Barking and Dagenham Council launches express Covid test centre for key workers

Staff at the express Covid-19 testing site in Dagenham. Picture: LBBD/LDRS

Family’s tribute to ‘one of a kind’ postal worker killed in Dagenham crash

Jeff Hollis. Picture: Family handout

Jailed: Dagenham man who helped to con elderly victims out of up to £4,000

Albino Chaves, of Bentry Road, Dagenham, has been jailed. Picture: Essex Police

The Sopranos studio owner signs deal to build Dagenham film studios

An artist's rendition of the film studios planned for Dagenham East. Picture: Be First

Barking dad launches petition calling for museum about black British history

Orall Cornelius has set up a petition calling for the creation of a museum dedicated to black British history. Picture: Orall Cornelius

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

FA provide grassroots football update

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

West Ham Women captain Gilly Flaherty surprises breast cancer fundraiser Siobhan McKeon

West Ham Women's captain Gilly Flaherty surprises breast cancer fundraiser Siobhan McKeon (Pic: West Ham United)

East London boroughs receive funding to help rough sleepers off city’s streets for good

East London boroughs are set to receive government funding to combat rough sleeping in the capital. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The Sopranos studio owner signs deal to build Dagenham film studios

An artist's rendition of the film studios planned for Dagenham East. Picture: Be First

‘The job is tough’: Superintendent discusses work of emergency response officers in east London

Superintendent Gerry Parker. Picture: Met Police