Dagenham church helping people live well on a budget

A Dagenham church is supporting people to improve their lives and achieve their goals with a course on how to live well on a budget.

London Riverside Church has partnered with Christians Against Poverty (CAP) to run a free eight-week course to give people confidence when making decisions, as well as teach them to look after themselves and feel positive, even on a low income.

"We'll be looking at lifting the pressure to spend and sharing some great practical tips to help us take control of our money and make it go further," said Eileen Riordan, CAP life skills manager.

"We'll also be doing a big section on making good food so we can help our families stay healthy on a budget. Towards the end of the course, we'll spend some time on helping relationships - as these have had a big impact on how we treat our finances."

The free event is at Parsloes Avenue's London Riverside Church from 7.30pm on February 6. People can get more information by calling 020 8593 2241 or emailing Eileen Riordan using eileenriordan@caplifeskills.org.