Fire brigade called to overheated car in Barking multi-storey
PUBLISHED: 13:40 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:52 01 October 2019
Archant
An overheated car has seen the fire brigade called to a multi-storey car park in Barking.
Firefighters at the London Road car park. Picture: Sophie Morton
About 20 firefighters were called to the London Road multi-storey car park in James Street, Barking at 1.09pm.
You may also want to watch:
Crews from Barking, Ilford and Plaistow were called to the fourth floor while at least four fire engines were at the scene.
A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: "There are no reports of any injuries. The vehicle was not on fire. It was a car that had overheated."
One of the four fire engines that attended the incident. Picture: Luke Acton.
The incident was dealt with by 1.31pm.