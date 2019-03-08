Search

Advanced search

Fire brigade called to overheated car in Barking multi-storey

PUBLISHED: 13:40 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:52 01 October 2019

Firefighters planning a response. Picture: Luke Acton.

Firefighters planning a response. Picture: Luke Acton.

Archant

An overheated car has seen the fire brigade called to a multi-storey car park in Barking.

Firefighters at the London Road car park. Picture: Sophie MortonFirefighters at the London Road car park. Picture: Sophie Morton

About 20 firefighters were called to the London Road multi-storey car park in James Street, Barking at 1.09pm.

You may also want to watch:

Crews from Barking, Ilford and Plaistow were called to the fourth floor while at least four fire engines were at the scene.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: "There are no reports of any injuries. The vehicle was not on fire. It was a car that had overheated."

One of the four fire engines that attended the incident. Picture: Luke Acton.One of the four fire engines that attended the incident. Picture: Luke Acton.

The incident was dealt with by 1.31pm.

Most Read

Nineteen new Barking homes being built - 100 miles away

Artist's impression of the Sugden Way development. Picture: Shooting Star

Woman injured in crash after driver allegedly fails to stop for police

The crash took place near Martins Corner. Picture: Google Maps

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge facing reselection fight

Margaret Hodge has been Barking MP for 25 years. Picture: PA

Trading standards seize £50k of fake goods in raid on illegally rented Dagenham house

More than 1,500 perfumes were removed in the raid. Picture: LBBD

Barking and Dagenham entrepreneurs have snack stocked in Sainsbury’s

Giuseppe Baidoo with Gusto's line of products. He graduated from Barking and Dagenham College in 2016. Picture: Giuseppe Baidoo.

Most Read

Nineteen new Barking homes being built - 100 miles away

Artist's impression of the Sugden Way development. Picture: Shooting Star

Woman injured in crash after driver allegedly fails to stop for police

The crash took place near Martins Corner. Picture: Google Maps

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge facing reselection fight

Margaret Hodge has been Barking MP for 25 years. Picture: PA

Trading standards seize £50k of fake goods in raid on illegally rented Dagenham house

More than 1,500 perfumes were removed in the raid. Picture: LBBD

Barking and Dagenham entrepreneurs have snack stocked in Sainsbury’s

Giuseppe Baidoo with Gusto's line of products. He graduated from Barking and Dagenham College in 2016. Picture: Giuseppe Baidoo.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

West Ham defender continues his improvement as team grabs a point at Bournemouth

Ryan Fredericks applauds the West Ham fans at Bournemouth

Chorley boss Vermiglio says penalty miss cost them at Daggers

Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019

Fire brigade called to overheated car in Barking multi-storey

Firefighters planning a response. Picture: Luke Acton.

Young Dagenham designer appears on London Fashion Week catwalk

Favour Adewoye (left) taking the catwalk at London Fashion Week. Picture: Tony Wellington.

Adoption agency for vulnerable children across east London launches in Havering

Adopt London East which will be led by Havering Council. Picture: Havering Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists