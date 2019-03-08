Fire brigade called to overheated car in Barking multi-storey

Firefighters planning a response. Picture: Luke Acton. Archant

An overheated car has seen the fire brigade called to a multi-storey car park in Barking.

Firefighters at the London Road car park. Picture: Sophie Morton Firefighters at the London Road car park. Picture: Sophie Morton

About 20 firefighters were called to the London Road multi-storey car park in James Street, Barking at 1.09pm.

Crews from Barking, Ilford and Plaistow were called to the fourth floor while at least four fire engines were at the scene.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: "There are no reports of any injuries. The vehicle was not on fire. It was a car that had overheated."

One of the four fire engines that attended the incident. Picture: Luke Acton. One of the four fire engines that attended the incident. Picture: Luke Acton.

The incident was dealt with by 1.31pm.