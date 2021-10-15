Ops planned as Barking and Dagenham marks London Trading Standards Week
- Credit: LBBD
A series of targeted operations are to be carried out to mark trading standards week.
London Trading Standards Week runs from October 18 to 22, with each day having a different focus, including the sale of knives to youngsters.
Barking and Dagenham Council’s trading standards officers will provide advice on scams and doorstep crimes.
Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "Our trading standards officers do an incredible job in ensuring our residents are kept safe.
“London Trading Standards Week highlights the work that they do and I’m pleased to see that we are joining the rest of London to mark it.
"Thank you to the team for all their hard work."
Recently, more than 12,000 illegal cigarettes were seized by trading standards from four shops in the borough.
