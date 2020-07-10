Search

Advanced search

Woman trapped in car after crash in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 10:23 10 July 2020

A woman had to be freed after becoming trapped in a car during a crash in Longbridge Road this morning (July 10). Picture: Samantha Cawdron

A woman had to be freed after becoming trapped in a car during a crash in Longbridge Road this morning (July 10). Picture: Samantha Cawdron

Archant

A woman had to be freed from a car after becoming trapped in a crash.

Firefighters battled to release the woman after a car smashed into two parked cars in Longbridge Road, Dagenham this morning (July 10).

You may also want to watch:

The London Fire Brigade was called to reports of a collision at 7.27am with two fire engines from Dagenham station and a rescue unit from East Ham attending the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital by paramedics.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson, confirming the details, said: “We were called at 7.22am today to reports of a collision on Longbridge Road, Dagenham.

“We dispatched an ambulance crew and worked with other emergency services at the scene. We took one woman to hospital.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog during terror arrest operations, including one near Goodmayes Park

Witnesses described hearing a volley of gunshots and armed police in the area. Picture: @eoinmoylan1

Huge Hollywood-style Dagenham Film Studios given go-ahead

Council leader Darren Rodwell standing on the industrial site where the studios will be built. Picture: Be First

Barking teen convicted of murder after chasing and stabbing man to death

Barking 18-year-old Nathan Kitenge will be sentenced at a later date after being found guilty of murder. Picture: Kent Police

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by train at Dagenham Heathway station

The fire brigade, police and paramedics at Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Mark Lovett

People caught dumping bags of waste and throwing tissues out car window in Barking receive fines

Faircross Avenue, at the intersection with Park Avenue, in Barking - near where a male was caught fly tipping. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog during terror arrest operations, including one near Goodmayes Park

Witnesses described hearing a volley of gunshots and armed police in the area. Picture: @eoinmoylan1

Huge Hollywood-style Dagenham Film Studios given go-ahead

Council leader Darren Rodwell standing on the industrial site where the studios will be built. Picture: Be First

Barking teen convicted of murder after chasing and stabbing man to death

Barking 18-year-old Nathan Kitenge will be sentenced at a later date after being found guilty of murder. Picture: Kent Police

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by train at Dagenham Heathway station

The fire brigade, police and paramedics at Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Mark Lovett

People caught dumping bags of waste and throwing tissues out car window in Barking receive fines

Faircross Avenue, at the intersection with Park Avenue, in Barking - near where a male was caught fly tipping. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

150 free places for London boxing community to join online KO Racism workshops

Kick-Out Racism (Pic: England Boxing)

Essex League confirm July 18 start

Stumps are put in place ready for play (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Woman trapped in car after crash in Dagenham

A woman had to be freed after becoming trapped in a car during a crash in Longbridge Road this morning (July 10). Picture: Samantha Cawdron

New playgrounds and interactive maze set for Dagenham’s Central Park

Central Park - which already features a pitch and putt venue - is set to get new attractions for visitors after the upgrade was approved by councillors. Picture: Paul Bennett

West Ham Women’s boss Beard ‘delighted to be back’

West Ham manager Matt Beard (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)