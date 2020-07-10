Woman trapped in car after crash in Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 10:23 10 July 2020
A woman had to be freed from a car after becoming trapped in a crash.
Firefighters battled to release the woman after a car smashed into two parked cars in Longbridge Road, Dagenham this morning (July 10).
The London Fire Brigade was called to reports of a collision at 7.27am with two fire engines from Dagenham station and a rescue unit from East Ham attending the scene.
The woman was taken to hospital by paramedics.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson, confirming the details, said: “We were called at 7.22am today to reports of a collision on Longbridge Road, Dagenham.
“We dispatched an ambulance crew and worked with other emergency services at the scene. We took one woman to hospital.”
