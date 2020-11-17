Injured woman freed from car after collision in Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 16:08 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 17 November 2020
Archant
An injured woman was rescued from a car after a crash this morning.
Firefighters battled to free the woman who was trapped in a car following the collision in Longbridge Road at the junction of Lodge Avenue and Becontree Avenue, Dagenham.
Police were called to the smash which involved two cars at 10.45am today (November 17).
You may also want to watch:
Officers, paramedics and firefighters all rushed to the scene where they found the woman, who was treated in the road before being taken to hospital for more treatment.
A Met spokesperson said: “Her condition is not believed to be life-threatening.”
A man was also taken to hospital “as a precaution”. The Post has not yet confirmed whether a child was also treated.
Both drivers stopped at the scene and are helping police with their enquiries. There have been no arrests.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.