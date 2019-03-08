Search

Man rushed to major trauma centre after collision in Becontree

PUBLISHED: 08:51 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:25 21 October 2019

A collision has closed a road and caused delays around Becontree. Picture: Google

Archant

A man has suffered "serious injuries" after being hit by a car.

The pedestrian was discovered by officers on routine patrol in Longbridge Road at 7.32am today (October 21).

Paramedics rushed to the scene, taking the man to hospital.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at 7:21am to reports of a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Longbridge Road, Barking.

"We dispatched an ambulance crew to the scene. The crew treated a man with a head injury and took him to a major trauma centre."

A Met spokeswoman said the driver stopped at the scene and did not suffer any injuries. Road closures have been put in place while officers work at the scene.

Transport for London (TfL) issued a warning after the crash at the junction of Longbridge Road and Forterie Gardens closed the road.

Traffic was slow westbound from Becontree Avenue.

